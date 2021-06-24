Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Poland
  Warsaw Stock Exchange
  All in! Games S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ALG   PLSNTFG00017

ALL IN! GAMES S.A.

(ALG)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/24
10.12 PLN   0.00%
Summary 
All News

All in Games S A : Get our games up to 70% off!

06/24/2021 | 01:07pm EDT
The Steam Summer Sale is bringing sun and lots of discounts. Are you up for a summer adventure? Explore an abandoned bunker, conquer the skies of the Great War, visit a fantasy world with procedurally generated maps, or more! Check out All in! Games' titles on sale with up to 70% off.

Arboria - 20% off

Fort Triumph - 55% off

Metamorphosis - 65% off

Of Bird and Cage - 20% off

Paradise Lost - 34% off

Red Wings: Aces of the Sky - 50% off

Tools Up! - 70% off

Tools Up! Garden Party - Episode 1: The Tree House - 25% off

Tools Up! Garden Party - Season Pass - 10% off

Find all current sales on our website:

Has something caught your eye? Share your summer plans with other players on our Discord.

Follow All in! Games to stay up to date:

Join our newsletter and receive a free welcome gift:

Disclaimer

All In! Games SA published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 17:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALL IN! GAMES S.A.
01:07pALL IN GAMES S A  : Get our games up to 70% off!
PU
12:11pALL IN GAMES S A  : Chernobylite—Developer AMA
PU
11:09aALL IN GAMES S A  : Fort Triumph received a new patch!
PU
06/23ALL IN GAMES S A  : Chernobylite—Crafting in the Field
PU
06/22ALL IN GAMES S A  : Chernobylite—Developer AMA
PU
06/18ALL IN GAMES S A  : A new Of Bird and Cage patch is here!
PU
06/17ALL IN GAMES S A  : Of Bird and Cage—Who is Ruud Jolie?
PU
06/16ALL IN GAMES S A  : Chernobylite—release date announcement
PU
06/13ALL IN GAMES S A  : Lumberhill is now available!
PU
06/11ALL IN GAMES S A  : We're coming to IGN's Summer of Gaming and E3!
PU
Financials
Sales 2020 25,8 M 6,80 M 6,80 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -3,39 M -3,39 M
Net Debt 2020 40,8 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 607 M 160 M 160 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart ALL IN! GAMES S.A.
Duration : Period :
All in! Games S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
January Roman Ciszewski Chairman-Management Board
Artur Gorski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edward Koska Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Lenko Member-Supervisory Board
Maciej Fersztorowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALL IN! GAMES S.A.-27.71%160
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-2.22%70 545
NETEASE, INC.11.24%69 295
NEXON CO., LTD.-21.92%19 921
NCSOFT CORPORATION-11.39%14 986
ZYNGA INC.4.05%11 182