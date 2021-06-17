Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Poland
  4. Warsaw Stock Exchange
  5. All in! Games S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALG   PLSNTFG00017

ALL IN! GAMES S.A.

(ALG)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Warsaw Stock Exchange - 06/16
10.02 PLN   -3.47%
09:30aALL IN GAMES S A  : Of Bird and Cage—Who is Ruud Jolie?
PU
06/16ALL IN GAMES S A  : Chernobylite—release date announcement
PU
06/13ALL IN GAMES S A  : Lumberhill is now available!
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All in Games S A : Of Bird and Cage—Who is Ruud Jolie?

06/17/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Of Bird and Cage is a never-before-seen blend of a metal concept album and a dark, story-driven game featuring famous artists from (ex) Guns N' Roses, Epica, Within Temptation, and many others. Ruud Jolie is among them.

Although Ruud Jolie is currently the lead guitarist of Within Temptation, he went down a relatively bumpy road to join them. The jazz guitar major started his musical career in local bands. He met Within Temptation while playing for Brotherhood Foundation, a nu-metal band, in the Czech Republic. Two years later, Ruud Jolie joined Vals Licht, a successful alternative rock band. That was when Within Temptation contacted him for the first time and asked him to join them as their guitarist Michiel Papenhove was quitting. Ruud turned them down.Ruud didn't want to 'jump from tree to tree' so quickly and abandon his bandmates.

A few months later, Within Temptation called Ruud again, and again he refused, unwilling to leave his band that was going through a rough patch at the time. He did agree to be Within Temptation's substitute guitarist though, and travelled with the band to Mexico City in 2001. They grew close during the trip and Jolie realized he wanted to be a permanent member of the band. As luck would have it, Within Temptation had already hired a permanent guitarist, filling in the vacancy. Yet, by the time Jolie returned home, his luck turned-the deal with the new guitarist hadn't worked out. Ruud received his third invitation from Within Temptation to join the band indefinitely and this time he agreed. It seems that the third time really is a charm.

Ruud's discography is filled with not only Within Temptation albums, but also with albums he produced himself. His solo project, For All We Know, was released in 2011, followed by Take Me Home in 2017, and he is currently working on his third album, according to an interview with Peter Orullian.

Despite his attachment to Within Temptation, Ruud Jolie has also performed with other bands, including an acoustic tribute to Iron Maiden, Maiden UniteD. In addition, he's dabbled in off-stage music by composing the soundtrack of the Dutch horror film Woensdag. See his full discography here.

When not performing, Ruud Jolie works as a teacher at the world's first heavy metal academy, Metal Factory, with another Dutch musician-Rob van der Loo. 'The great thing about Metal Factory is its flexibility. If I have a busy period, I teach a little less', he shared in an interview with the school. 'I like the culture of Metal Factory very much. It's a subculture and very specialized. At Metal Factory people can do what they think is cool and I also leave students free to do what they like, but I raise them too.'

So how did Ruud Jolie join the Of Bird and Cage project? 'I got an email from Arnold,' he shared in an interview with Peter Orullian. 'He was telling me that he was composing music for a video game and [asked] if I wanted to join.' Ruud was interested and excited. 'The reason why I decided to join is that I love playing video games,' he added in a promotional interview. 'And from what I already understood back then is that it's a unique kind of thing, heavy music and, as it turns out, a live band, and stuff like that to accompany the story-telling. That's what really appealed to me.'

For Ruud there is no difference between recording for a video game and recording an album.'What I like about this music is that once you start to listen to it more, you know, more often, in more detail, you hear different little melodies and different schemes, and different structural things, and things that appear in different songs. It's like in musicals or in film scores,' Ruud Jolie added. 'I think it's a story with a lot of emotional levels and also the music complements it really well.'

Are you a fan of Ruud Jolie? Let us know on Discord and follow Of Bird and Cage on social media to stay updated.

Get Of Bird and Cage on Steam:

Check out our other articles about the musicians working on Of Bird and Cage:

Everything about Of Bird and Cage

Follow All in! Games to stay up to date

Join our newsletter and receive a free welcome gift

Disclaimer

All In! Games SA published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 13:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALL IN! GAMES S.A.
09:30aALL IN GAMES S A  : Of Bird and Cage—Who is Ruud Jolie?
PU
06/16ALL IN GAMES S A  : Chernobylite—release date announcement
PU
06/13ALL IN GAMES S A  : Lumberhill is now available!
PU
06/11ALL IN GAMES S A  : We're coming to IGN's Summer of Gaming and E3!
PU
06/10ALL IN GAMES S A  : How does Steam Remote Play Together work?
PU
06/09ALL IN GAMES S A  : New Paradise Lost content free for game owners is here!
PU
06/02ALL IN GAMES S A  : Tools Up! Garden Party – Episode 2 is now available!
PU
05/27ALL IN GAMES S A  : Best Switch Games for Traveling This Summer Vacation
PU
05/26ALALOTH&MDASH;WAYS OF POWER : The Way of Arms
PU
05/20ALL IN GAMES S A  : Of Bird and Cage is now available!
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 25,8 M 6,77 M 6,77 M
Net income 2020 -12,8 M -3,38 M -3,38 M
Net Debt 2020 40,8 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 601 M 162 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 66
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart ALL IN! GAMES S.A.
Duration : Period :
All in! Games S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
January Roman Ciszewski Chairman-Management Board
Artur Gorski Chairman-Supervisory Board
Edward Koska Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Lenko Member-Supervisory Board
Maciej Fersztorowski Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALL IN! GAMES S.A.-28.43%162
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.1.30%73 086
NETEASE, INC.13.70%70 830
NEXON CO., LTD.-20.28%20 491
NCSOFT CORPORATION-8.92%15 620
ZYNGA INC.4.26%11 203