All Inspire Development Public : Clarification of the change in shareholder structure

No. ALL/CS_021/2022

June 8, 2022

Subject: Clarification of the change in shareholder structure

To: Directors and Managers

Stock Exchange of Thailand

All Inspired Development Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "ALL") would like to inform that according to the trading of ALL shares through the trading system of the Stock Exchange on the large board (BIG LOT) on June 7, 2022, amounting to 200,000,000 shares (two hundred million shares), or equivalent to 13.84 percent of the total issued shares of the Company. As a result, the company's major shareholding structure has changed. according to the details as follows :

.

Before the transaction After the transaction Shareholders As of 06/06/2565 : XO As of 07/06/2565 shares % shares % 1 Mr.Thanakorn Thanawarith 650,557,020 45.005 450,557,020 31.160 2 Ms.Ailada Chinnawat 200,000,000 13.840 3 Ms.Chawana Thanawarith 154,600,000 10.695 154,600,000 10.695 4 Mr. Pongsa Pairachwet 62,500,000 4.324 62,500,000 4.324 5 Mrs. Chantira Luesakul 23,384,420 1.618 23,384,420 1.618 6 Mr. Songsak Sakruengngam 18,450,500 1.276 18,450,500 1.276 7 Mr. Pornchai Leelaniphon 18,200,000 1.259 18,200,000 1.259 8 Mr. Thakorn Pattarapriyathorn 17,757,800 1.228 17,757,800 1.228 9 Mr. Sanya Hanpattanakitpanich 15,380,000 1.064 15,380,000 1.064 10 Mr. Nutchatchapong Peeradechaphan 15,000,000 1.038 15,000,000 1.038 11 Mr. Kiat Srichomkwan 12,452,660 0.861 12,452,660 0.861 12 Ms. Sucharee Chansawang 12,197,600 0.844 12,197,600 0.844 13 Mr. Sittichai Jittangtrong 10,787,500 0.746 10,787,500 0.746 14 Mrs. Kuson Ohmak 10,000,000 0.692 10,000,000 0.692 15 Mr. Chumphon Leelawadee 9,000,000 0.623 9,000,000 0.623 16 Mrs. Siriwan Yossakda 7,500,000 0.519 7,500,000 0.519 17 Ms. Nantiya Damrong Suthipong 7,344,200 0.508 7,344,200 0.508

However, the change of major shareholders as mentioned above It does not affect the management and management structure of the Company. The acquisition and disposition of securities of both investors' businesses is a transaction through the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Does not meet the criteria under Section 258 under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535and does not qualify for a tender offer in any way