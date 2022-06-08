All Inspire Development Public : Clarification of the change in shareholder structure
06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
No. ALL/CS_021/2022
June 8, 2022
Subject: Clarification of the change in shareholder structure
To: Directors and Managers
Stock Exchange of Thailand
All Inspired Development Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "ALL") would like to inform that according to the trading of ALL shares through the trading system of the Stock Exchange on the large board (BIG LOT) on June 7, 2022, amounting to 200,000,000 shares (two hundred million shares), or equivalent to 13.84 percent of the total issued shares of the Company. As a result, the company's major shareholding structure has changed. according to the details as follows :
Before the transaction
After the transaction
Shareholders
As of 06/06/2565 : XO
As of 07/06/2565
shares
%
shares
%
1
Mr.Thanakorn Thanawarith
650,557,020
45.005
450,557,020
31.160
2
Ms.Ailada Chinnawat
200,000,000
13.840
3
Ms.Chawana Thanawarith
154,600,000
10.695
154,600,000
10.695
4
Mr. Pongsa Pairachwet
62,500,000
4.324
62,500,000
4.324
5
Mrs. Chantira Luesakul
23,384,420
1.618
23,384,420
1.618
6
Mr. Songsak Sakruengngam
18,450,500
1.276
18,450,500
1.276
7
Mr. Pornchai Leelaniphon
18,200,000
1.259
18,200,000
1.259
8
Mr. Thakorn Pattarapriyathorn
17,757,800
1.228
17,757,800
1.228
9
Mr. Sanya Hanpattanakitpanich
15,380,000
1.064
15,380,000
1.064
10
Mr. Nutchatchapong Peeradechaphan
15,000,000
1.038
15,000,000
1.038
11
Mr. Kiat Srichomkwan
12,452,660
0.861
12,452,660
0.861
12
Ms. Sucharee Chansawang
12,197,600
0.844
12,197,600
0.844
13
Mr. Sittichai Jittangtrong
10,787,500
0.746
10,787,500
0.746
14
Mrs. Kuson Ohmak
10,000,000
0.692
10,000,000
0.692
15
Mr. Chumphon Leelawadee
9,000,000
0.623
9,000,000
0.623
16
Mrs. Siriwan Yossakda
7,500,000
0.519
7,500,000
0.519
17
Ms. Nantiya Damrong Suthipong
7,344,200
0.508
7,344,200
0.508
However, the change of major shareholders as mentioned above It does not affect the management and management structure of the Company. The acquisition and disposition of securities of both investors' businesses is a transaction through the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Does not meet the criteria under Section 258 under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535and does not qualify for a tender offer in any way
