  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  All Inspire Development Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   TH9120010Z07

ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ALL)
All Inspire Development Public : Clarification of the change in shareholder structure

06/08/2022 | 02:42am EDT
No. ALL/CS_021/2022

June 8, 2022

Subject: Clarification of the change in shareholder structure

To: Directors and Managers

Stock Exchange of Thailand

All Inspired Development Public Company Limited ("the Company" or "ALL") would like to inform that according to the trading of ALL shares through the trading system of the Stock Exchange on the large board (BIG LOT) on June 7, 2022, amounting to 200,000,000 shares (two hundred million shares), or equivalent to 13.84 percent of the total issued shares of the Company. As a result, the company's major shareholding structure has changed. according to the details as follows :

.

Before the transaction

After the transaction

Shareholders

As of 06/06/2565 : XO

As of 07/06/2565

shares

%

shares

%

1

Mr.Thanakorn Thanawarith

650,557,020

45.005

450,557,020

31.160

2

Ms.Ailada Chinnawat

200,000,000

13.840

3

Ms.Chawana Thanawarith

154,600,000

10.695

154,600,000

10.695

4

Mr. Pongsa Pairachwet

62,500,000

4.324

62,500,000

4.324

5

Mrs. Chantira Luesakul

23,384,420

1.618

23,384,420

1.618

6

Mr. Songsak Sakruengngam

18,450,500

1.276

18,450,500

1.276

7

Mr. Pornchai Leelaniphon

18,200,000

1.259

18,200,000

1.259

8

Mr. Thakorn Pattarapriyathorn

17,757,800

1.228

17,757,800

1.228

9

Mr. Sanya Hanpattanakitpanich

15,380,000

1.064

15,380,000

1.064

10

Mr. Nutchatchapong Peeradechaphan

15,000,000

1.038

15,000,000

1.038

11

Mr. Kiat Srichomkwan

12,452,660

0.861

12,452,660

0.861

12

Ms. Sucharee Chansawang

12,197,600

0.844

12,197,600

0.844

13

Mr. Sittichai Jittangtrong

10,787,500

0.746

10,787,500

0.746

14

Mrs. Kuson Ohmak

10,000,000

0.692

10,000,000

0.692

15

Mr. Chumphon Leelawadee

9,000,000

0.623

9,000,000

0.623

16

Mrs. Siriwan Yossakda

7,500,000

0.519

7,500,000

0.519

17

Ms. Nantiya Damrong Suthipong

7,344,200

0.508

7,344,200

0.508

However, the change of major shareholders as mentioned above It does not affect the management and management structure of the Company. The acquisition and disposition of securities of both investors' businesses is a transaction through the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Does not meet the criteria under Section 258 under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535and does not qualify for a tender offer in any way

Please be informed accordingly

Best Regards,

Thanakorn Thanawarith

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Tharadol Thareesarn

Company Secretary

Tel: 0-2029-9988 Ext. 8008

Disclaimer

All Inspire Development pcl published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 06:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
