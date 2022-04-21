All Inspire Development Public : Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.2/2022 regarding the capital increase and the issuance of transferable share subscription rights. (TSR) (EDIT 2)
04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 18:35:12
Headline
Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.2/2022 regarding the capital increase and the issuance of transferable share subscription rights. (TSR) (EDIT 2)
Symbol
ALL
Source
ALL
Full Detailed News
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 12-Apr-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 17-May-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 26-Apr-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 25-Apr-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Capital increase
- The issuance of convertible securities
Venue of the meeting : Arrange live broadcast at from the
meeting room of the Company's headquarter, All Inspire Development PCL, No.4345
Bhiraj Tower at BITEC 18 Floors, Sukhumvit Road, South Bang Na Sub-District,
Bang na District, Bangkok 10260
______________________________________________________________________
Increasing Capital
Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing
proceeds
Date of Board resolution : 12-Apr-2022
Number of additional common shares : 1,343,264,444
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 1,343,264,444
Par value (baht per share) : 0.50
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : Reserved shares for the exercise of
convertible securities
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 1,343,264,444
Remark (Update) :
The Company will allocate the newly issued ordinary shares 1,343,264,444 shares
with a par value of 0.50 baht per share In order to support the exercise of
rights under the transferable capital increase share subscription (TSR) in case
of the remaining newly issued ordinary shares from the exercise of TSR, the
Company will allocate the remaining newly issued ordinary shares as follows:
said to the existing shareholders without allocating them to the shareholders
that would make the company have duties under the foreign law of the company
(PPO) listed on the date to determine the list of shareholders who are entitled
to receive TSR on the date on May 25, 2022 and has expressed his intention to
subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company At the allocation
ratio of 1 existing ordinary share to 1 newly issued ordinary share remaining
after the exercise of TSR at the offering price of 0.50 baht per share.
______________________________________________________________________
Issued Convertible Securities
Date of Board resolution : 12-Apr-2022
Type of allocated securities : Transferable Subscription Rights
(TSR)
Allocate to : Common shares' shareholders via
Preferential Public Offering (PPO)
Number of allotted TSR (units) : 1,343,264,444
Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares
TSR
Number of additional shares (shares) : 1343264444.00
Ratio (Existing shares : TSR) : 1.00 : 1.00
Record date for the right to receive Transferable Subscription Rights (TSR)
: 25-May-2022
Ex-rights date
: 24-May-2022
Offering price (baht per unit) : 0.00
Description of TSR
TSR's Trading symbol : ALL-T1
Name of TSR :
Transferable Subscription Rights of All Inspire Development Public Company
Limited No.1 (ALL-T1)
Conversion ratio(TSR :shares) : 1.00 : 1.00
Conversion price (baht per share) : 0.50
Term of TSR :
No more than 2 Months from the date of issuance of the TSRs
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.
All Inspire Development pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.