Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. All Inspire Development Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALL   TH9120010003

ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ALL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All Inspire Development Public : Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.2/2022 regarding the capital increase and the issuance of transferable share subscription rights. (TSR) (EDIT 2)

04/21/2022 | 07:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
21 Apr 2022 18:35:12
Headline
Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.2/2022 regarding the capital increase and the issuance of transferable share subscription rights. (TSR) (EDIT 2)
Symbol
ALL
Source
ALL
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of 
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 12-Apr-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 17-May-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 26-Apr-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 25-Apr-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Capital increase
  - The issuance of convertible securities
Venue of the meeting                     : Arrange live broadcast at from the 
meeting room of the Company's headquarter, All Inspire Development PCL, No.4345
Bhiraj Tower at BITEC 18 Floors, Sukhumvit Road, South Bang Na Sub-District,
Bang na District, Bangkok 10260
______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Specifying  the purpose of utilizing 
proceeds
Date of Board resolution                 : 12-Apr-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 1,343,264,444
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 1,343,264,444
Par value (baht per share)               : 0.50
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Reserved shares for the exercise of 
convertible securities
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 1,343,264,444
Remark (Update)                          :
The Company will allocate the newly issued ordinary shares 1,343,264,444 shares 
with a par value of 0.50 baht per share In order to support the exercise of
rights under the transferable capital increase share subscription (TSR) in case
of the remaining newly issued ordinary shares from the exercise of TSR, the
Company will allocate the remaining newly issued ordinary shares as follows:
said to the existing shareholders without allocating them to the shareholders
that would make the company have duties under the foreign law of the company
(PPO) listed on the date to determine the list of shareholders who are entitled
to receive TSR on the date on May 25, 2022 and has expressed his intention to
subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company At the allocation
ratio of 1 existing ordinary share to 1 newly issued ordinary share remaining
after the exercise of TSR at the offering price of 0.50 baht per share.
______________________________________________________________________

Issued Convertible Securities

Date of Board resolution                 : 12-Apr-2022
Type of allocated securities             : Transferable Subscription Rights 
(TSR)
  Allocate to                            : Common shares' shareholders via 
Preferential Public Offering (PPO)
    Number of allotted TSR (units)       : 1,343,264,444
    Reserved shares for the exercise of  : Common shares
TSR
    Number of additional shares (shares) : 1343264444.00
    Ratio (Existing shares : TSR)        : 1.00 : 1.00
    Record date for the right to receive Transferable Subscription Rights (TSR) 
                                         : 25-May-2022
    Ex-rights date                                                              
                                              : 24-May-2022
    Offering price (baht per unit)       : 0.00
    Description of  TSR
      TSR's Trading symbol                                             : ALL-T1
      Name of TSR                                                      : 
Transferable Subscription Rights of All Inspire Development Public Company
Limited No.1 (ALL-T1)
      Conversion ratio(TSR :shares)      : 1.00 : 1.00
      Conversion price (baht per share)  : 0.50
      Term of TSR                        :
        No more than 2 Months from the date of issuance of the TSRs
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

All Inspire Development pcl published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 11:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:55aALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
04/20ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
04/18ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Right Adjustment of ALL-W1
PU
04/12ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Change in par value of ALL, with adjustment of the exerci..
PU
04/12ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting..
PU
04/12ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Par value change registration report
PU
04/08ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : EGM Shareholders meeting's resolution No.1/2022 (EDIT)
PU
04/08ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Cancel of the agenda for the allocation of newly issued o..
PU
04/07ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : EGM Shareholders meeting's resolution No.1/2022
PU
03/15ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Notification on resignation of Director
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 205 M 35,7 M 35,7 M
Net income 2021 -347 M -10,3 M -10,3 M
Net Debt 2021 4 521 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 717 M 50,8 M 50,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,88x
EV / Sales 2021 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 39,8%
Chart ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
All Inspire Development Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thanakorn Thanawarith CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Dusadee Lekyim Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kesara Manchusree Chairman
Chawana Thanawarith Director & Chief Administrative Officer
Chatri Siripanichkorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.11%51
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.35.70%34 953
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.21%34 874
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.11.52%32 502
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.47%32 046
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.17%31 602