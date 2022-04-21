All Inspire Development Public : Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No.2/2022 regarding the capital increase and the issuance of transferable share subscription rights. (TSR) (EDIT 2)

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Extra-General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 12-Apr-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 17-May-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 26-Apr-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 25-Apr-2022 Significant agenda item : - Capital increase - The issuance of convertible securities Venue of the meeting : Arrange live broadcast at from the meeting room of the Company's headquarter, All Inspire Development PCL, No.4345 Bhiraj Tower at BITEC 18 Floors, Sukhumvit Road, South Bang Na Sub-District, Bang na District, Bangkok 10260 ______________________________________________________________________ Increasing Capital Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing proceeds Date of Board resolution : 12-Apr-2022 Number of additional common shares : 1,343,264,444 (shares) Total of additional shares (shares) : 1,343,264,444 Par value (baht per share) : 0.50 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : Reserved shares for the exercise of convertible securities Number of allotted shares (shares) : 1,343,264,444 Remark (Update) : The Company will allocate the newly issued ordinary shares 1,343,264,444 shares with a par value of 0.50 baht per share In order to support the exercise of rights under the transferable capital increase share subscription (TSR) in case of the remaining newly issued ordinary shares from the exercise of TSR, the Company will allocate the remaining newly issued ordinary shares as follows: said to the existing shareholders without allocating them to the shareholders that would make the company have duties under the foreign law of the company (PPO) listed on the date to determine the list of shareholders who are entitled to receive TSR on the date on May 25, 2022 and has expressed his intention to subscribe for the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company At the allocation ratio of 1 existing ordinary share to 1 newly issued ordinary share remaining after the exercise of TSR at the offering price of 0.50 baht per share. ______________________________________________________________________ Issued Convertible Securities Date of Board resolution : 12-Apr-2022 Type of allocated securities : Transferable Subscription Rights (TSR) Allocate to : Common shares' shareholders via Preferential Public Offering (PPO) Number of allotted TSR (units) : 1,343,264,444 Reserved shares for the exercise of : Common shares TSR Number of additional shares (shares) : 1343264444.00 Ratio (Existing shares : TSR) : 1.00 : 1.00 Record date for the right to receive Transferable Subscription Rights (TSR) : 25-May-2022 Ex-rights date : 24-May-2022 Offering price (baht per unit) : 0.00 Description of TSR TSR's Trading symbol : ALL-T1 Name of TSR : Transferable Subscription Rights of All Inspire Development Public Company Limited No.1 (ALL-T1) Conversion ratio(TSR :shares) : 1.00 : 1.00 Conversion price (baht per share) : 0.50 Term of TSR : No more than 2 Months from the date of issuance of the TSRs ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.