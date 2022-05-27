Log in
ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

All Inspire Development Public : Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 3/2565 and notifying the Board of Directors' resolution to cancel the Record Date (1 June 2022)

05/27/2022 | 07:23am EDT
No. ALL/CS_019/2565

May 27th, 2022

Subject: Scheduling Extraordinary General Meeting No. 3/2022

To: Directors and Managers

Stock Exchange of Thailand

All Inspire Development Public Company Limited ( hereafter referred as the " COMPANY") would like to report the meeting resolution of Board of Director meeting on May 27th, 2022 which was concluded as following

  1. A resolution to cancel the record date of TSR eligible shareholders on June 1st, 2022
  2. A resolution to have the shareholders to consider the cancellation of the 2nd agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/ 2022: to consider and approve the issuance of transferable share subscription rights as well as specifying conditions and other details about the transferable share subscription rights and 4th agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/2022: To consider and approve the allocation of the Company's newly issued ordinary shares to support the issuance of transferable share subscription rights
    Referring to the Extraordinary General Meeting No. 2/ 2022, in the 2nd Agenda, the meeting had unanimous resolution that the " COMPANY" would issue Transferable Share Subscription Rights (hereafter referred as "TSR") with the objectives of increasing working capital, expanding the business in the future, loan repayments and various investment in order to strengthen the COMPANY's core business. And in the 4th Agenda, the meeting had unanimous resolution that the "COMPANY" would issue new common stocks to accommodate the TSR
    The COMPANY has considered that the COMPANY still has sufficient sources of funds for working capital, expanding the business in the future, loan repayments and various investment in order to strengthen the COMPANY's core business within the 3rd quarter of 2022. Thus, the COMPANY reckons that the COMPANY does not require fund raising within the near future. Consequently, the COMPANY asked the shareholder meeting to consider cancellation of the 2nd agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/ 2022: to consider and approve the issuance of transferable share subscription rights as well as specifying conditions and other details about the transferable share subscription rights and 4th agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/ 2022: To consider and approve the allocation of the Company's newly issued ordinary shares to support the issuance of transferable share subscription rights
  3. A resolution to call the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 3/ 2022 on July 20th, 2022 at 2:00 pm. The way of organizing the meeting is by electronic meeting ( E- EGM) in accordance with the rules prescribed in the law relating to electronic

conferencing by opening the meeting via electronic media at the meeting room of the head office of All Inspire Development Public Company Limited ("company") 4345 Bhiraj Tower at BITEC, 18th Floor, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna Subdistrict, Bang Na District, Bangkok 10260. By specifying the date for determining the names of shareholders who are entitled to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 3/ 2022 ( Record Date) on June 30th, 2022 with a meeting agenda to consider the following matters:

Agenda 1: To have the shareholders to consider the cancellation of the 2nd agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/2022: to consider and approve the issuance of transferable share subscription rights as well as specifying conditions and other details about the transferable share subscription rights and 4th agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/2022: To consider and approve the allocation of the Company's newly issued ordinary shares to support the issuance of transferable share subscription rights

Agenda 2: If any

4. A resolution to authorize the Executive Committee and/ or the Chief Executive Officer and/or any person(s) that is(are) authorized by the Executive Committee and/or the Chief Executive Officer to reconsider the date, time, and venue or the way of organizing the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 3/ 2022 by consideration of the COVID-19 circumstance.

Please be informed accordingly

Best Regards,

Thanakorn Thanawarith

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Tharadol Thareesarn

Company Secretary

Tel: 0-2029-9988 Ext. 8008

Disclaimer

All Inspire Development pcl published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:22:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
