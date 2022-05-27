All Inspire Development Public : Determining the date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 3/2565 and notifying the Board of Directors' resolution to cancel the Record Date (1 June 2022)

A resolution to have the shareholders to consider the cancellation of the 2nd agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/ 2022: to consider and approve the issuance of transferable share subscription rights as well as specifying conditions and other details about the transferable share subscription rights and 4th agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/2022: To consider and approve the allocation of the Company's newly issued ordinary shares to support the issuance of transferable share subscription rights

All Inspire Development Public Company Limited ( hereafter referred as the " COMPANY") would like to report the meeting resolution of Board of Director meeting on May 27th, 2022 which was concluded as following

conferencing by opening the meeting via electronic media at the meeting room of the head office of All Inspire Development Public Company Limited ("company") 4345 Bhiraj Tower at BITEC, 18th Floor, Sukhumvit Road, Bangna Subdistrict, Bang Na District, Bangkok 10260. By specifying the date for determining the names of shareholders who are entitled to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 3/ 2022 ( Record Date) on June 30th, 2022 with a meeting agenda to consider the following matters:

Agenda 1: To have the shareholders to consider the cancellation of the 2nd agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/2022: to consider and approve the issuance of transferable share subscription rights as well as specifying conditions and other details about the transferable share subscription rights and 4th agenda of Extraordinary Meeting No. 02/2022: To consider and approve the allocation of the Company's newly issued ordinary shares to support the issuance of transferable share subscription rights

Agenda 2: If any

4. A resolution to authorize the Executive Committee and/ or the Chief Executive Officer and/or any person(s) that is(are) authorized by the Executive Committee and/or the Chief Executive Officer to reconsider the date, time, and venue or the way of organizing the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders No. 3/ 2022 by consideration of the COVID-19 circumstance.

