All Inspire Development Public : Notification of the appoint new the Company Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee instead of resigned director

No. ALL/CS_020/2565

June 7th, 2022

Subject: Notification of the appoint new the Company Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee

instead of resigned director To: Directors and Managers Stock Exchange of Thailand Attachment Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F 24-1)

All Inspire Development Public Company Limited ( hereafter referred as the " COMPANY" ) would like to report the meeting resolution of Board of Director meeting. No.7/2022 on June 7th, 2022 which was concluded as following

Resolved to Appoint Mr.Preecha Ua-anantathanakul as the Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee in place of Mrs.Kesara Manchusree, effective from 7 June 2022.

Please be informed accordingly

Best Regards,

Thanakorn Thanawarith

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Tharadol Thareesarn

Company Secretary

Tel: 0-2029-9988 Ext. 8008