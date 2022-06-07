All Inspire Development Public : Notification of the appoint new the Company Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee instead of resigned director

No. ALL/CS_020/2565
June 7th, 2022
Subject: Notification of the appoint new the Company Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee
instead of resigned director
To:
Directors and Managers
Stock Exchange of Thailand
Attachment
Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F 24-1)
All Inspire Development Public Company Limited ( hereafter referred as the " COMPANY" ) would like to report the meeting resolution of Board of Director meeting. No.7/2022 on June 7th, 2022 which was concluded as following
Resolved to Appoint Mr.Preecha Ua-anantathanakul as the Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee in place of Mrs.Kesara Manchusree, effective from 7 June 2022.
Please be informed accordingly
Best Regards,
Thanakorn Thanawarith
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Tharadol Thareesarn
Company Secretary
Tel: 0-2029-9988 Ext. 8008
