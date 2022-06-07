Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  All Inspire Development Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    ALL   TH9120010Z07

ALL INSPIRE DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ALL)
All Inspire Development Public : Notification of the appoint new the Company Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee instead of resigned director

06/07/2022 | 11:22am EDT
No. ALL/CS_020/2565

June 7th, 2022

Subject: Notification of the appoint new the Company Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee

instead of resigned director

To:

Directors and Managers

Stock Exchange of Thailand

Attachment

Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F 24-1)

All Inspire Development Public Company Limited ( hereafter referred as the " COMPANY" ) would like to report the meeting resolution of Board of Director meeting. No.7/2022 on June 7th, 2022 which was concluded as following

Resolved to Appoint Mr.Preecha Ua-anantathanakul as the Director, Independent Director and Audit Committee in place of Mrs.Kesara Manchusree, effective from 7 June 2022.

Please be informed accordingly

Best Regards,

Thanakorn Thanawarith

Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Tharadol Thareesarn

Company Secretary

Tel: 0-2029-9988 Ext. 8008

Disclaimer

All Inspire Development pcl published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 15:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
