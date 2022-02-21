All Ring Tech : Acter Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution.
02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Provided by: ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
19:11:26
Subject
Acter Board of Directors proposed dividend distribution.
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/02/21
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to :2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:2021/01/01~2021/12/31
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):NT$ 4.50 per share
5.Cash dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash dividends to shareholders (NT$):366,542,559
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$
per share):0
8.Stock dividends distributed from legal reserve and capital reserve
to shareholders (NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock dividends to shareholders (shares):0
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
11.Per value of common stock:10
All Ring Tech Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:04 UTC.