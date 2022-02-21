All Ring Tech : Announced a new endorsements/guarantees, amount reaches NT$30 million and 5 percent of All-Ring Tech's latest financial statement, has approved by Board of Directors.
02/21/2022 | 06:21am EST
Provided by: ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/02/21
Time of announcement
19:15:35
Subject
Announced a new endorsements/guarantees, amount reaches
NT$30 million and 5 percent of All-Ring Tech's latest
financial statement, has approved by Board of Directors.
Date of events
2022/02/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 22
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21
2.For the company for whom the endorsements
/guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its
relationship with the Company providing endorsements/
guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of
endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount
of the current additional endorsements/guarantees
(thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees
as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual
loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/
guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for
the current additional endorsements/guarantees:
(1)Company name:Uniring Tech CO., Ltd.
(2)Relationship:Subsidiary Company
(3)Ceiling:NT$ 460,460 thousand;
(4)Original amount:NT$ 30,000 thousand ;
(5)Current additional:NT$ 30,000 thousand;
(6)Occurrence of the event: NT$ 60,000 thousand;
(7)Actual loaned amount: NT$ 0 thousand;
(8)Reason:New endorsements/guarantees
3.For collaterals provided by the company for
whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD):
(1)Content:N/A
(2)Value (thousand NTD):0
4.For the latest financial statements of the company
for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the
(1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses
(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD):108,559
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-54,592
5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the
(1)Condition(2)Date:
(1)Condition:According to credit facility
(2)Date:According to credit facility
6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/
guarantees (thousand NTD):920,920
7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of
the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):60,000
8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by
A as a percentage of the public company's net worth
on the latest financial report as of the date of
occurrence:2.61
9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments,
endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended
to others as a percentage of the public company's net
worth on the latest financial statements:4.93
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
All Ring Tech Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:04 UTC.