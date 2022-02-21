All Ring Tech : Announced a new endorsements/guarantees, amount reaches NT$30 million and 5 percent of All-Ring Tech's latest financial statement, has approved by Board of Directors.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/02/21 2.For the company for whom the endorsements /guarantees were made(1)Company name(2)Its relationship with the Company providing endorsements/ guarantees(3)The ceiling on the endorsements/ guarantees (thousand NTD)(4)The original amount of endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(5)he amount of the current additional endorsements/guarantees (thousand NTD)(6)The amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the dateof occurrence (thousand NTD)(7)The actual loaned amount of the company for whom endorsements/ guarantees were made (thousand NTD)(8)The reason for the current additional endorsements/guarantees: (1)Company name:Uniring Tech CO., Ltd. (2)Relationship:Subsidiary Company (3)Ceiling:NT$ 460,460 thousand; (4)Original amount:NT$ 30,000 thousand ; (5)Current additional:NT$ 30,000 thousand; (6)Occurrence of the event: NT$ 60,000 thousand; (7)Actual loaned amount: NT$ 0 thousand; (8)Reason:New endorsements/guarantees 3.For collaterals provided by the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the (1)Content(2)Value (thousand NTD): (1)Content:N/A (2)Value (thousand NTD):0 4.For the latest financial statements of the company for whom the endorsements/guarantees were made, the (1)Capital (thousand NTD)(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD):108,559 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD):-54,592 5.For termination of endorsement/guarantee obligations, the (1)Condition(2)Date: (1)Condition:According to credit facility (2)Date:According to credit facility 6.The total amount of the ceiling on endorsements/ guarantees (thousand NTD):920,920 7.The total amount of endorsements/guarantees as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):60,000 8.The amount of endorsements/guarantees provided by A as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial report as of the date of occurrence:2.61 9.The aggregate amount of long-term investments, endorsements/guarantees, and monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements:4.93 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A