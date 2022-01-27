Log in
    6187   TW0006187008

ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.

(6187)
All Ring Tech : Board of Directors approved the Change of internal audit officer(supplemental instruction)

01/27/2022 | 05:09am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/01/27 Time of announcement 17:50:55
Subject 
 Board of Directors approved the Change of
internal audit officer(supplemental instruction)
Date of events 2022/01/27 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
 officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
 audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/27
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Ya-Jung Su
chief internal auditor
5.Type of change (please enter: ��resignation��,
��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new replacement��):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:Board of Directors approved the Change of
the company's internal audit officer in 2022/01/27.
7.Effective date:2022/01/27
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
a.The company has released important information in 2022/01/21 to
announce the change of the company's internal audit officer.
b.Board of Directors approved the Change of internal audit officer in
2022/01/27,the effective date is 2022/01/27.

Disclaimer

All Ring Tech Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 1 506 M 54,1 M 54,1 M
Net income 2020 247 M 8,87 M 8,87 M
Net cash 2020 830 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,7x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 9 530 M 343 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,55x
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
All Ring Tech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsin Yao Cheng General Manager & Director
Ching lai Lu Chairman
Huan Ming Chou Independent Director
Chin Po Wang Independent Director
Kuo Cheng Wu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.-4.49%343
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-13.84%118 163
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-10.96%24 686
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-23.15%16 106
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-0.67%11 681
DISCO CORPORATION-11.10%9 900