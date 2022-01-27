All Ring Tech : Board of Directors approved the Change of internal audit officer(supplemental instruction)
01/27/2022 | 05:09am EST
Provided by: ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/01/27
Time of announcement
17:50:55
Subject
Board of Directors approved the Change of
internal audit officer(supplemental instruction)
Date of events
2022/01/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 8
Statement
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter:
spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important
personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial
officer, accounting officer, corporate governance
officer, research and development officer, internal
audit officer, or designated and non-designated
representatives):internal audit officer
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/27
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Ya-Jung Su
chief internal auditor
5.Type of change (please enter: ��resignation��,
��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��,
��death�� or ��new replacement��):new replacement
6.Reason for the change:Board of Directors approved the Change of
the company's internal audit officer in 2022/01/27.
7.Effective date:2022/01/27
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
a.The company has released important information in 2022/01/21 to
announce the change of the company's internal audit officer.
b.Board of Directors approved the Change of internal audit officer in
2022/01/27,the effective date is 2022/01/27.
All Ring Tech Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.