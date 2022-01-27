All Ring Tech : Board of Directors approved the Change of internal audit officer(supplemental instruction)

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.), financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, internal audit officer, or designated and non-designated representatives):internal audit officer 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/01/27 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:None 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:Ya-Jung Su chief internal auditor 5.Type of change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):new replacement 6.Reason for the change:Board of Directors approved the Change of the company's internal audit officer in 2022/01/27. 7.Effective date:2022/01/27 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: a.The company has released important information in 2022/01/21 to announce the change of the company's internal audit officer. b.Board of Directors approved the Change of internal audit officer in 2022/01/27,the effective date is 2022/01/27.