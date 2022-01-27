All Ring Tech : The Important Resolutions made by All-Ring Tech's Board Meeting.
01/27/2022 | 05:09am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/01/27
Time of announcement
17:50:43
Subject
The Important Resolutions made by All-Ring Tech's
Board Meeting.
Date of events
2022/01/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27
2.Company name:All-Ring Tech CO., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:2022/01/27 Board Meeting important resolutions:
(1)Approved the change of internal audit officer.
(2)Approved the application of comprehensive credit lines.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
All Ring Tech Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:08:07 UTC.