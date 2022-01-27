All Ring Tech : The Important Resolutions made by All-Ring Tech's Board Meeting.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27 2.Company name:All-Ring Tech CO., Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:2022/01/27 Board Meeting important resolutions: (1)Approved the change of internal audit officer. (2)Approved the application of comprehensive credit lines. 6.Countermeasures:N/A 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A