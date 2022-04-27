Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. All Ring Tech Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6187   TW0006187008

ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.

(6187)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-25
104.50 TWD   -0.95%
05:25aALL RING TECH : The Important Resolutions made by All-Ring Tech's Board Meeting.
PU
04/06ALL RING TECH : Announcement of "Epidemic Prevention and Control Execution" on behalf of subsidiary All Ring Tech (Kunshan)Co., Ltd.
PU
03/15ALL RING TECH : will participate 「2022 APAC TMT Conference」 held by BofA Securities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All Ring Tech : The Important Resolutions made by All-Ring Tech's Board Meeting.

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 17:13:30
Subject 
 The Important Resolutions made by All-Ring Tech's
Board Meeting.
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27
2.Company name:All-Ring Tech CO., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:2022/04/27 Board Meeting important resolutions:
(1)Approved the Company's 2022Q1 consolidated financial statements.
(2)Approved amendments of "Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles"
(3)Approved amendments of "Rules of Procedure for
   Shareholders Meetings"
(4)Approved adjustment of shareholders'meeting Agenda for
   fiscal year 2022.
(5)Approved the application of comprehensive credit lines.
(6)Approved adjustment of "Procedures for remuneration of
   Directors".
(7)Approved the remuneration proposal of 2021 for directors and officers.
(8)Announcement of officers for salary adjustment.
(9)Promoted Officer Shih-Lung Yeh to Vice President.
(10)Promoted Chun-Ting Chang to Officer.
(11)Promoted Hui-Chen Hung to Officer.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

All Ring Tech Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
