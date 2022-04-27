All Ring Tech : The Important Resolutions made by All-Ring Tech's Board Meeting.
04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Provided by: ALL RING TECH CO., LTD.
2022/04/27
17:13:30
The Important Resolutions made by All-Ring Tech's
Board Meeting.
2022/04/27
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/27
2.Company name:All-Ring Tech CO., Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:2022/04/27 Board Meeting important resolutions:
(1)Approved the Company's 2022Q1 consolidated financial statements.
(2)Approved amendments of "Corporate Governance Best Practice Principles"
(3)Approved amendments of "Rules of Procedure for
Shareholders Meetings"
(4)Approved adjustment of shareholders'meeting Agenda for
fiscal year 2022.
(5)Approved the application of comprehensive credit lines.
(6)Approved adjustment of "Procedures for remuneration of
Directors".
(7)Approved the remuneration proposal of 2021 for directors and officers.
(8)Announcement of officers for salary adjustment.
(9)Promoted Officer Shih-Lung Yeh to Vice President.
(10)Promoted Chun-Ting Chang to Officer.
(11)Promoted Hui-Chen Hung to Officer.
6.Countermeasures:N/A
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A
