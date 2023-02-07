Marula Mining agrees co-operation deal with Q Global

(Alliance News) - Marula Mining PLC said on January 31 it signed a subscription agreement under which Q Global Commodities Group will subscribe for up to GBP3.75 million shares in the Africa-focused miner.

Aquis-listed Marula said Q Global will subscribe for up to 100 million new shares at 3.75 pence each spread across five equal tranches of GBP750,000, assuming certain milestones are met.

Q Global will also provide broad technical, financial and strategic support to Marula as it seeks to accelerate its battery metals focused strategy in Africa.

Quinton van der Burgh, Q Global's chief executive will be appointed chair of Marula as part of the arrangement.

Shares in Marula Mining closed 0.5% lower at 5.62 pence in London on Tuesday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.