Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. All Star Minerals Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
End-of-day quote AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05:32:58 2023-02-07 pm EST
- GBP    0.00%
05:08pMarula Mining agrees co-operation deal with Q Global
AN
04:58pMarula Mining believes AIM listing would prove "transformational"
AN
01/20Marula Mining hires Geofields to start exploration at Kinusi
AN
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marula Mining agrees co-operation deal with Q Global

02/07/2023 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Marula Mining PLC said on January 31 it signed a subscription agreement under which Q Global Commodities Group will subscribe for up to GBP3.75 million shares in the Africa-focused miner.

Aquis-listed Marula said Q Global will subscribe for up to 100 million new shares at 3.75 pence each spread across five equal tranches of GBP750,000, assuming certain milestones are met.

Q Global will also provide broad technical, financial and strategic support to Marula as it seeks to accelerate its battery metals focused strategy in Africa.

Quinton van der Burgh, Q Global's chief executive will be appointed chair of Marula as part of the arrangement.

Shares in Marula Mining closed 0.5% lower at 5.62 pence in London on Tuesday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.60% 478.08 Real-time Quote.2.97%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.73% 158.61 Real-time Quote.2.32%
All news about ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
05:08pMarula Mining agrees co-operation deal with Q Global
AN
04:58pMarula Mining believes AIM listing would prove "transformational"
AN
01/20Marula Mining hires Geofields to start exploration at Kinusi
AN
01/12Marula Mining starts exploration at Bagamoyo graphite project
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Field Systems widens interim loss due to Covid impact
AN
2022Marula mining to fully buy Blesberg lithium and tantalum mine
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: DeepVerge fundraises; Tintra narrows interim loss
AN
More news
Managers and Directors
Jason Paul Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Timothy Harebottle Non-Executive Director
Marc Nally Non-Executive Director
Faith Kinyanjuimumbi Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC0
CAMECO CORPORATION19.49%11 797
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM11.68%8 155
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.1.67%2 194
PALADIN ENERGY LTD9.29%1 567
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.3.09%1 416