Marula Mining believes AIM listing would prove "transformational"

(Alliance News) - Marula Mining PLC announced on Friday it plans to seek a listing on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market, which it believes should prove to be "transformational".

Currently listed on Aquis exchange, the Africa-focused mining and development company has appointed Cairn Financial Advisers LLP as the adviser for the listing.

Marula Mining Chief Executive, Jason Brewer, said: "We believe that an AIM listing provides the company with the chance to access a diverse set of investors and increased liquidity."

"We believe the company is well positioned to thrive on a market where, traditionally, mining companies have succeeded," Brewer continued.

Shares in Marula Mining closed 0.5% lower at 5.62 pence in London on Tuesday.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter.

