Marula Mining finds graphite at Nyorinyori; Kinusi project advancing

(Alliance News) - Marula Mining PLC on Tuesday said it has observed high-grade graphite mineralisation at its Nyorinyori graphite project in Tanzania.

The London, England-based mining investor said visual estimates indicated more than 90% graphite content in shallow and broad graphite veins. The firm added that associated graphite mineralisation has been identified at the surface, with a strike length of more than two kilometres.

Additionally, small scale mining has identified "jumbo graphite flakes", with samples having been taken to determine the total graphite content grade and flake size. The results are expected in the second quarter of 2023. A 1.5 tonne bulk sample will also be extracted and will undergo a full metallurgical analysis, the company said.

Marula added that it has committed to an accelerated exploration programme at Nyorinyori, while negotiations have begun with Takela Mining Tanzania Ltd to potentially widen the scope of the project to include as many as 25 additional mining licenses.

Chief Executive Jason Brewer said: "We are pleased with the promising results observed during our recent site visit to the Nyorinyori Graphite Project. The high-grade graphite mineralisation and presence of jumbo graphite flakes are indicative of the immense potential that we believe this project holds. As a result, we will be fast-tracking our on-site activities and accelerating exploration work to further demonstrate and realise this potential."

In a separate announcement, Marula said design work is being completed for the installation of a copper processing plant at its 75%-owned Kinusi mine, also in Tanzania.

The company added that site work will begin in April, and will see the establishment of mine offices and support infrastructure. The firm is also undertaking improvements to access roads, and procuring mining equipment and vehicles.

Additionally, the Marula is in discussion with potential off-take partners, who have received samples for analysis.

The company will begin stockpiling mined material, ahead of the completion of the processing plant, while exploration work will continue alongside mining and upgrade operations.

"We are excited about the progress being made and our plans with Takela Mining at the Kinusi Copper Project. Our recent transaction to increase our commercial interest in the Project to 75%, demonstrates our commitment to this promising venture and following a recent site visit with them and representatives of Q Global Commodities, we are now fast preparing our programs to commence site works later this month," Brewer commented.

Marula shares rose 5.5% to 12.40 pence each in London on Tuesday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

