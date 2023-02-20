Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
  All Star Minerals Plc
  News
  Summary
       

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
End-of-day quote AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:11:09 2023-02-20 am EST
- GBP    0.00%
Marula Mining increases stake in Takela Mining to 75% from 49%

02/20/2023 | 09:20am EST
(Alliance News) - Marula Mining PLC on Monday said it raised its stake in mining company Takela Mining Tanzania Ltd to 75% from just under 50%.

Marula Mining, a Haywards Heath, England-based mining investor, noted the USD550,000 acquisition increases its interest in the Kinusi copper project in central Tanzania.

Marula explained: "The decision to increase the company's commercial interest in the Kinusi Copper project follows recent site visits by the company's board, which confirmed the high-grade copper mineralisation and potential that the directors believe exists there, particularly with the identification of 30 additional surface exposures of copper mineralisation across the project area in the previous quarter."

The company expects work by geological mining consultancy group Geofields Tanzania Ltd to start "shortly" and to complete in the second quarter of 2023.

Marula Mining Chief Executive Officer Jason Brewer said: "With copper prices at such high levels and around the USD9,000 per tonne mark, and demand expected to increase due to its use in green technologies, such as electric vehicles and the associated infrastructure, Marula finds itself well positioned with its majority position now secured at the Kinusi copper project."

Marula Mining shares were 3.9% higher at 5.195 pence each on Monday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

