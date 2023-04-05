Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. All Star Minerals Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
End-of-day quote AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:38:15 2023-04-05 pm EDT
- GBP    0.00%
02:42pMarula Mining observes graphite prospects in African project
AN
04/04Marula Mining finds graphite at Nyorinyori; Kinusi project advancing
AN
03/23Regulatory wins for Eden; Marula AIM listing progress
AN
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marula Mining observes graphite prospects in African project

04/05/2023 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Marula Mining PLC - Africa-focused mining and development company - updates on developments at the Bagamoyo Graphite Project in Tanzania in which Marula has a 73% interest. Notes results from phase 1 programme have observed two graphite trends at the Mihuga and Saadan south graphite prospects within the project area, which extend over two kilometres. Several outcrops of graphitic schist and graphitic gneiss occur with large flake sizes visibly observed, Marula says, these are now to be quantified. Plans to review recommendations for the next phase 2 programme of activities ahead of the planned commencement of work in the second half of the year.

Current stock price: 12 pence

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.48% 84.83 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.39% 473.47 Real-time Quote.3.98%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.66% 155.55 Real-time Quote.2.77%
WTI -0.58% 80.435 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
All news about ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
02:42pMarula Mining observes graphite prospects in African project
AN
04/04Marula Mining finds graphite at Nyorinyori; Kinusi project advancing
AN
03/23Regulatory wins for Eden; Marula AIM listing progress
AN
03/18UK-Based Marula Mining Set to Tap Into Zim's Lithium Resource
AQ
03/10Marula Mining forms new mining subsidiary in Zimbabwe
AN
02/20Marula Mining increases stake in Takela Mining to 75% from 49%
AN
02/17Marula Mining gets deal with Takela to buy licence interest
AN
02/07Marula Mining agrees co-operation deal with Q Global
AN
02/07Marula Mining believes AIM listing would prove "transformational"
AN
01/20Marula Mining hires Geofields to start exploration at Kinusi
AN
More news
Managers and Directors
Jason Paul Brewer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ian Timothy Harebottle Non-Executive Director
Marc Nally Non-Executive Director
Faith Kinyanjuimumbi Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL STAR MINERALS PLC0
CAMECO CORPORATION11.37%10 995
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM3.71%7 759
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-16.36%1 815
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-10.00%1 266
URANIUM ENERGY CORP.-26.80%1 066
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer