Marula Mining observes graphite prospects in African project

Marula Mining PLC - Africa-focused mining and development company - updates on developments at the Bagamoyo Graphite Project in Tanzania in which Marula has a 73% interest. Notes results from phase 1 programme have observed two graphite trends at the Mihuga and Saadan south graphite prospects within the project area, which extend over two kilometres. Several outcrops of graphitic schist and graphitic gneiss occur with large flake sizes visibly observed, Marula says, these are now to be quantified. Plans to review recommendations for the next phase 2 programme of activities ahead of the planned commencement of work in the second half of the year.

Current stock price: 12 pence

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

