  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. All Star Minerals Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

ALL STAR MINERALS PLC
End-of-day quote AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  09:45 2022-12-01 am EST
- GBP    0.00%
SummaryNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TRADING UPDATES: Field Systems widens interim loss due to Covid impact

12/01/2022 | 09:32am EST
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Marula Mining PLC - Haywards Heath, England-based mining services investor - On November 30 says it enters binding heads of agreement with Tanzanian mining company Kusini Gateaway Industrial Park Ltd, securing a 73% commercial interest in Bagamoyo Graphite project in Tanzania. The project comprises 22 primary mining licenses, located in the Bagamoyo District in the Pwanai Region of Tanzania, which are valid for a period of seven years through to August 2029. Says it will now start an initial exploration program within three months across all 22 licenses, targeting high-grade, jumbo and large flake graphite mineralisation.

-----------

Field Systems Designs Holdings PLC - Dorking, England-based mechanical and electrical design and installation services for water, power, and waste industries - Pretax loss widens to GBP1.9 million for the financial year that ended on May 31, from GBP533,961 the year before. Annual turnover falls to GBP8.1 million from GBP10.0 million. Says the results show "significantly reduced turnover and profitability, which reflect the serious continued impact of Covid on the release of work in the UK water industry". "We expect that business volumes will now return and a buoyant period lies ahead as the water industry catches up the lost ground", it notes. Looking ahead, says it has already secured more than GBP9 million of revenue for financial 2023 and has entered the new financial year with good momentum.

------------

Custodian REIT PLC - Leicester, England-based real estate investment trust - On November 30, says it sells a 16,941 square feet business park office property in Leicester for GBP2.8 million, in line with the most recent evaluation. Managing Director Richard Shepherd-Cross says: "This asset was acquired as part of the company's IPO portfolio in 2014. It has been fully let since, delivering an average yield of 9% per annum but has seen no rental or valuation growth over our period of ownership and this trend is expected to continue."

-------------

Goodbody Health Ltd - Vancouver-based diagnostics firm - Chief Executive Officer Marc Howells resigns with immediate effect. Promotes Managing Director George Thomas of Goodbody Wellness to CEO, also with immediate effect.

-------------

SDX Energy PLC - London-based oil and gas company - Promotes Group Financial Controller Daan Hanssen to interim chief financial officer, and Jay Bhattacherjee as interim executive chair, both with immediate effect. Says Bhattacherjee brings over 20 years of experience of "operating and leading both public and private companies in the energy and natural resources industries". Says current Chief Executive Officer Mark Reid to leave the company immediately.

------------

Zambeef Products PLC - Lusaka, Zambia-based beef producer - Says Executive Director Walter Roodt resigns today after three years. He will continue in the role as strategic projects and large livestock director. Says M'boo Mumba is chief financial officer as of today.

------------

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

