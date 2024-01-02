All Things Considered Group PLC - London-based music firm, which provides talent management, live booking and livestreaming - Agrees terms for a "new, expanded office location" in Los Angeles, US. Says the new office provides a modern facility with 30% additional capacity as the company continues to grow its US operations. The team will formally relocate there from its current location in January.

Chief Executive Adam Driscoll says: "We are delighted to have secured our new LA facility which provides our teams with a fantastic urban working environment for collaboration with our creative artists and partners. Our new LA hub complements our prescence in our other global locations, including our recently opened New York office, and supports our growth ambitions as we recruit and retain the best talent in the industry."

Current stock price: 100.00 pence

12-month change: up 4.2%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved