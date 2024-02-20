(Alliance News) - All Things Considered Group PLC on Tuesday said it has raised GBP2.3 million through a subscription on shares.

All Things Considered is a London-based music firm, which provides talent management, live booking and livestreaming.

It said it has raised proceeds through a subscription of 2.2 million shares priced at 105 pence each.

The proceeds from the subscription will be used primarily to fund the exploration and development of opportunities already identified across the company's artist representation and direct to consumer divisions; and to provide balance sheet strength and support for further accretive potential acquisitions and developments in live events.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Driscoll said: "I am delighted that new and existing shareholders have demonstrated their support for the company's growth strategy via this GBP2.3 million fundraise. We have an exciting pipeline of opportunities to expand and develop the business and having a stronger balance sheet provides us with a more robust position to potentially realise a number of them."

