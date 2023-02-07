Advanced search
    ATC   GB00BM9CMX71

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED GROUP PLC

(ATC)
End-of-day quote AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-02-05
100.00 GBX    0.00%
07:26aAll ThingsConsidered expects yearly loss to narrow
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of All Things Considered Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-DEC-2022.
CI
2022136,400 Ordinary Shares of All Things Considered Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-JUN-2022.
CI
All ThingsConsidered expects yearly loss to narrow

02/07/2023 | 07:26am EST
All ThingsConsidered Group PLC - London-based music firm providing talent management, live booking & livestreaming - Expects 2022 performance to be in line with market expectations, with double-digit revenue growth and a significantly improved adjusted pretax loss. Market consensus for revenue stands at GBP11.0 million and adjusted pretax loss stands at GBP300,000. In 2021, revenue was GBP9.1 million and pretax loss was GBP2.7 million. Says the improving trading conditions witnessed in the first half of the year have continued through the second half as markets continued to get back to normal.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Driscoll says: "I am pleased with the progress we have made in the year, including a number of key operational and strategic achievements combined with the continued growth of our artist representation business. We continued to add to our artist rosters by attracting the best managers and agents into our business, as our ethos of 'empowering creators' continues to be a magnet for talent."

Back in September, All ThingsConsidered reported a pretax loss of GBP172,358 in the six months to June 30, narrowed from GBP2.5 million the year before. Revenue increased by 20% to GBP6.0 million from GBP5.0 million.

Current stock price: last traded on Feb 2 at 80 pence each

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED GROUP PLC 0.00% 100 End-of-day quote.0.00%
ETHOS LIMITED -2.47% 983.3 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
Financials
Sales 2022 11,0 M 13,2 M 13,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,58 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ALL THINGS CONSIDERED GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
All Things Considered Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 100,00 GBX
Average target price 195,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 95,0%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL THINGS CONSIDERED GROUP PLC0.00%12
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.4.93%45 978
HYBE CO., LTD.8.82%6 192
CLOUD MUSIC INC.23.87%2 595
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION5.31%1 874
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.20.21%1 729