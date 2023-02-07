All ThingsConsidered expects yearly loss to narrow

All ThingsConsidered Group PLC - London-based music firm providing talent management, live booking & livestreaming - Expects 2022 performance to be in line with market expectations, with double-digit revenue growth and a significantly improved adjusted pretax loss. Market consensus for revenue stands at GBP11.0 million and adjusted pretax loss stands at GBP300,000. In 2021, revenue was GBP9.1 million and pretax loss was GBP2.7 million. Says the improving trading conditions witnessed in the first half of the year have continued through the second half as markets continued to get back to normal.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Driscoll says: "I am pleased with the progress we have made in the year, including a number of key operational and strategic achievements combined with the continued growth of our artist representation business. We continued to add to our artist rosters by attracting the best managers and agents into our business, as our ethos of 'empowering creators' continues to be a magnet for talent."

Back in September, All ThingsConsidered reported a pretax loss of GBP172,358 in the six months to June 30, narrowed from GBP2.5 million the year before. Revenue increased by 20% to GBP6.0 million from GBP5.0 million.

Current stock price: last traded on Feb 2 at 80 pence each

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

