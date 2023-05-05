Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. All Things Considered Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATC   GB00BM9CMX71

ALL THINGS CONSIDERED GROUP PLC

(ATC)
  Report
End-of-day quote AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-03
92.50 GBX    0.00%
05:04aAll ThingsConsidered swings to profit after better than expected year
AN
02/07All ThingsConsidered expects yearly loss to narrow
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of All Things Considered Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-DEC-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All ThingsConsidered swings to profit after better than expected year

05/05/2023 | 05:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - All ThingsConsidered Group PLC on Friday reported increased revenue and a swing to a small profit instead of the narrowed loss it expected, crediting its "resilient business platform" and the music industry's return to full-capacity touring.

All ThingsConsidered is a London-based music company providing artists with talent management, live booking and livestreaming services.

All ThingsConsidered reported a pretax profit of GBP10,012 for 2022, swung from a loss of GBP3.3 million in 2021. In February, the company had predicted a significantly narrowed pretax loss.

Revenue increased by 33% to GBP12.1 million from GBP9.1 million. All ThingsConsidered said this included a 77% rise in revenue from artist representation to GBP6.6 million from GBP3.7 million. Revenue from services more than quadrupled to GBP2.9 million from GBP778,502.

All ThingsConsidered said its live event booking agency ATC Live is now the world's sixth largest touring agency. It attributed growth to the music industry's backlog of shows and the return to full-capacity touring in the second quarter, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

All ThingsConsidered did not declare a dividend for 2022, unchanged from the prior year.

All ThingsConsidered said trading in 2023 so far is in line with expectations. ATC Live is anticipated to deliver around 6,000 live shows. All ThingsConsidered will aim to capitalise on multiple revenue opportunities within the growing global music industry.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Driscoll commented: "The new year has started with continued positive momentum and a pipeline of exciting projects and opportunities. As the music industry continues to undergo rapid change, we believe there is substantial opportunity to co-create, co-produce and deliver new IP via events and experiences, underpinned by our multi-service approach across artists' commercial interests. We look ahead with confidence in the group's growth prospects."

Shares in All ThingsConsidered were untraded on Aquis Stock Exchange in London on Friday at 92.50 pence. It has a market capitalisation of GBP8.9 million.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about ALL THINGS CONSIDERED GROUP PLC
05:04aAll ThingsConsidered swings to profit after better than expected year
AN
02/07All ThingsConsidered expects yearly loss to narrow
AN
2022Certain Ordinary Shares of All Things Considered Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agr..
CI
2022136,400 Ordinary Shares of All Things Considered Group plc are subject to a Lock-Up Agr..
CI
2022Music Firm All Things Considered Names New CFO
MT
2021All Things Considered Starts Trading On AQSE Growth Market
MT
2021All Things Considered Group plc has completed an IPO in the amount of £4.150003 million..
CI
2021All Things Considered Group plc has filed an IPO in the amount of £4.150003 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11,0 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 1,26 M 1,26 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,87 M 11,1 M 11,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 55
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart ALL THINGS CONSIDERED GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
All Things Considered Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 92,50 GBX
Average target price 195,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 111%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALL THINGS CONSIDERED GROUP PLC-7.50%11
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP N.V.-15.93%37 760
HYBE CO., LTD.68.59%9 198
JYP ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION39.97%2 372
CLOUD MUSIC INC.-0.97%2 086
SM ENTERTAINMENT CO., LTD.39.90%1 911
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer