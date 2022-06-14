All Things Mobile Analytic : Notification of Late Filing

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING
Name of the Issuer: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.(ATMH)
Check One:
Annual Report
Quarterly Report
Interim Report
For Period Ended: April 30th, 2022
Address of Principal Executive Office:
All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.
One Penn Plaza, suite 6241 New York, N.Y 10119 website:http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com phone:(888)350-4660 email:inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com email:info@allthingsmobileanalytic.com email:mt@allthingsmobileanalytic.com
Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.
The time involved in preparing the required report has exceeded the available man hours in the period allotted to prepare the report for a timely filing. Restrictions due to COVID in certain countries where the Company has business activities have prevented certain supporting financial data from being collected in the timeline allotted for preparation of the financial report. The Company is working to complete the report as quickly as possible and expects to file within extention period and no later than June 19th, 2022.
Anticipated Filing Date:
[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]
June 19th, 2022
Person to contact regarding this notification:
Officer/Director Signature:
Date: June 14th, 2022
Signature: /s/ Massimo
Name: Massimo Travagli
Title: CEO & DIRECTOR
