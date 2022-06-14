Log in
    ATMH   US0166911075

ALL THINGS MOBILE ANALYTIC INC.

(ATMH)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  12:28 2022-06-13 pm EDT
0.0800 USD   -1.23%
03:23aALL THINGS MOBILE ANALYTIC : Notification of Late Filing
PU
2021All Things Mobile Analytic Inc.
AQ
2021ALL THINGS MOBILE ANALYTIC INC. (OTC : ATMH) Announce Strategics Goals for 2022
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

All Things Mobile Analytic : Notification of Late Filing

06/14/2022 | 03:23am EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.(ATMH)

Check One:

Annual Report

Quarterly Report

Interim Report

For Period Ended: April 30th, 2022

Address of Principal Executive Office:

All Things Mobile Analytic, Inc.

One Penn Plaza, suite 6241 New York, N.Y 10119 website:http://allthingsmobileanalytic.com phone:(888)350-4660 email:inquiries@allthingsmobileanalytic.com email:info@allthingsmobileanalytic.com email:mt@allthingsmobileanalytic.com

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

The time involved in preparing the required report has exceeded the available man hours in the period allotted to prepare the report for a timely filing. Restrictions due to COVID in certain countries where the Company has business activities have prevented certain supporting financial data from being collected in the timeline allotted for preparation of the financial report. The Company is working to complete the report as quickly as possible and expects to file within extention period and no later than June 19th, 2022.

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

June 19th, 2022

Person to contact regarding this notification:

Officer/Director Signature:

Date: June 14th, 2022

Date: June 14th, 2022

Signature: /s/ Massimo

Signature: /s/ Massimo Travagli

Name: Massimo Travagli

Name: Massimo Travagli

Title: CEO & DIRECTOR

Title: CEO & DIRECTOR

Disclaimer

All Things Mobile Analytic Inc. published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 07:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
ALL THINGS MOBILE ANALYTIC : Notification of Late Filing
