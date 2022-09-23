Allakos : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
09/23/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Walker Paul Edward
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Allakos Inc. [ALLK]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
1954 GREENSPRING DRIVE , SUITE 600
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
TIMONIUM
MD
21093
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Walker Paul Edward
1954 GREENSPRING DRIVE
SUITE 600
TIMONIUM, MD21093
X
Signatures
/s/ Louis Citron, attorney-in-fact
2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
Reports the purchase of shares in the underwritten public offering of common stock of Allakos, Inc.
(2)
The Reporting Person is a manager of NEA 16 GP, LLC, which is the sole general partner of NEA Partners 16, L.P. ("NEA Partners 16"). NEA Partners 16 is the sole general partner of New Enterprise Associates 16, L.P. ("NEA 16"), which is the direct beneficial owner of the securities. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership within the meaning of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise of such portion of the NEA 16 securities in which the Reporting Person has no pecuniary interest.
(3)
The Reporting Person is a manager of NEA 18 VG GP, LLC, which is the sole general partner of NEA Partners 18 VG, L.P. ("NEA Partners 18 VG"). NEA Partners 18 VG is the sole general partner of NEA 18 Venture Growth Equity, L.P. ("NEA 18 VGE"), the direct beneficial owner of the securities. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership within the meaning of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise of such portion of the securities held by NEA 18 VGE in which the Reporting Person has no pecuniary interest.
