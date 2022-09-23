Advanced search
    ALLK   US01671P1003

ALLAKOS INC.

(ALLK)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-23 pm EDT
5.250 USD   -0.94%
04:42pINSIDER BUY : Allakos
MT
04:32pINSIDER BUY : Allakos
MT
09/19SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Flat To Lower Premarket Monday
MT
Allakos : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

09/23/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Walker Paul Edward
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Allakos Inc. [ALLK] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1954 GREENSPRING DRIVE , SUITE 600
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
TIMONIUM MD 21093
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Walker Paul Edward
1954 GREENSPRING DRIVE
SUITE 600
TIMONIUM, MD21093 		X

Signatures
/s/ Louis Citron, attorney-in-fact 2022-09-23
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Reports the purchase of shares in the underwritten public offering of common stock of Allakos, Inc.
(2) The Reporting Person is a manager of NEA 16 GP, LLC, which is the sole general partner of NEA Partners 16, L.P. ("NEA Partners 16"). NEA Partners 16 is the sole general partner of New Enterprise Associates 16, L.P. ("NEA 16"), which is the direct beneficial owner of the securities. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership within the meaning of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise of such portion of the NEA 16 securities in which the Reporting Person has no pecuniary interest.
(3) The Reporting Person is a manager of NEA 18 VG GP, LLC, which is the sole general partner of NEA Partners 18 VG, L.P. ("NEA Partners 18 VG"). NEA Partners 18 VG is the sole general partner of NEA 18 Venture Growth Equity, L.P. ("NEA 18 VGE"), the direct beneficial owner of the securities. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership within the meaning of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise of such portion of the securities held by NEA 18 VGE in which the Reporting Person has no pecuniary interest.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Allakos Inc. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 20:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
