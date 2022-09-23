Allakos : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) Reports the purchase of shares in the underwritten public offering of common stock of Allakos, Inc.

(2) The Reporting Person is a manager of NEA 16 GP, LLC, which is the sole general partner of NEA Partners 16, L.P. ("NEA Partners 16"). NEA Partners 16 is the sole general partner of New Enterprise Associates 16, L.P. ("NEA 16"), which is the direct beneficial owner of the securities. The Reporting Person disclaims beneficial ownership within the meaning of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise of such portion of the NEA 16 securities in which the Reporting Person has no pecuniary interest.