ALLAKOS INC.

Allakos : Corporate Presentation May 2021

05/24/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
Corporate Presentation I May 2021

Developing Therapeutic Antibodies Targeting Allergic Inflammatory and Proliferative Disease

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this presentation, including statements regarding the financial position of Allakos Inc. ("Allakos," the "Company," "we" or "our"); the generation of future value; business strategy; plans and objectives for future operations; our expectations regarding the potential benefits, activity, effectiveness and safety of our product candidates; our expectations with regard to the initiation, design, timing and results of our clinical studies, preclinical studies and research and development programs, including the timing and availability of data from such studies; our preclinical, clinical and regulatory development plans for our product candidates, including the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for our product candidates; the size of the market opportunity for our product candidates in the diseases we are targeting; and our expectations with regard to our ability to acquire, discover and develop additional product candidates and advance such product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical studies, are forward-looking statements. Allakos has based these forward-looking statements on its estimates and assumptions and its current expectations and projections about future events. The words ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''could,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''target,'' ''should,'' ''would,'' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, but not limited to: the Company's early stages of clinical drug development; the Company's ability to timely complete clinical trials for, and if approved, commercialize lirentelimab (AK002), its lead compound; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory approvals for its product candidates; uncertainties related to the enrollment of patients in its clinical trials; the Company's ability to demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy of its product candidates in its clinical trials; uncertainties related to the success of later-stage clinical trials, regardless of the outcomes of preclinical testing and early-stage trials; market acceptance of the Company's product candidates; uncertainties related to the projections of the size of patient populations suffering from some of the diseases the Company is targeting; the Company's ability to advance additional product candidates beyond AK002; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital to finance its operations; and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section included in our periodic filings that we have made and will make with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In addition, Allakos operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for Allakos's management to predict all risks, nor can Allakos assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that Allakos may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Allakos does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, to conform these statements to actual results or to make changes in Allakos' expectations, except as required by law.

Accuracy of Data: This presentation contains statistical data based on independent industry publications or other publicly available information, as well as other information based on Allakos's internal sources. We have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the data contained in these industry publications and other publicly available information. Accordingly, Allakos makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of that data.

Additional Information: The Company has filed and will file Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and other documents with the SEC. You should read these documents for more complete information about the Company. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

This presentation concerns products that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to its safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which it is being investigated.

Allakos Opportunity

Multiple Commercial Opportunities for Lirentelimab

Lead Indication in Phase 3 with Data in Q4 2021

  • Lirentelimab (AK002) is a first in class anti-Siglec-8 therapeutic antibody targeting eosinophils and mast cells
  • Potential to treat a broad range of serious, complex inflammatory diseases
  • Clinical proof of concept demonstrated in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) / duodenitis (EoD), eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), mast cell gastritis, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria, and indolent systemic mastocytosis
  • Phase 2 ENIGMA study for EG and/or EoD met all primary and secondary endpoints compared to placebo
  • Phase 3 study in patients with EG and/or EoD and a Phase 2/3 study in patients with EoE are in progress
  • EG and/or EoD and EoE are potential multi-billion dollar market opportunities with no approved therapies

Upcoming Data

Catalysts

and Expected

Milestones

Milestones

Q4 2021 - Phase 3 Data EG and/or EoD

Q4 2021 - Phase 2/3 Data EoE

Q2 2021 - Initiation of Phase 3 EoD

H2 2021 - Initiation of Phase 2/3 SC Lirentelimab EG and/or EoD

H2 2021 - Initiation of Non EGID Clinical Indication

Experienced Management Team

Robert Alexander, PhD

CEO, ZS Pharma

Chief Executive Officer

Director, Alta Partners; Business Development, Genentech

Adam Tomasi, PhD

CSO & Head of Corporate Development, ZS Pharma

President & COO

Principal, Alta Partners; Drug Discovery, Gilead, Cytokinetics

Baird Radford

SVP, Finance, Aimmune Therapeutics

CFO

CFO, HeartFlow; VP, Intuitive Surgical

Henrik Rasmussen, MD, PhD

CMO, ZS Pharma

Chief Medical Officer

Head of Clinical Development, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Novo Nordisk

Tim Varacek

SVP, Sales and Commercial Operations, ZS Pharma

Chief Commercial Officer

VP, Sales, InterMune

Mark Asbury

Chief Legal Officer, ZS Pharma, Pharmacyclics

Chief Legal Officer

Associate General Council, Genentech

Craig Paterson, MD

CMO, Vivelix

SVP, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs

SVP, Medical and Clinical Development, Salix Pharmaceuticals

Ruby Casareno, PhD

Director, Manufacturing, Portola

SVP, CMC

Director of Process Development and Manufacturing, OncoMed

Sally Bolmer, PhD

SVP, Development and Regulatory Affairs, Human Genome Sciences

SVP, Reg. Affairs and Drug Development

Executive Director, Regulatory Affairs, Centocor

Clinical Pipeline and Milestones

Indication

EGIDs

IND

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Milestone

Eosinophilic Gastritis (EG) and/or EoD

Expected Readout Q4 2021

Eosinophilic Duodenitis (EoD)

Expected Initiation Q2 2021

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)

Expected Readout Q4 2021

SC Lirentelimab in EG and/or EoD

Expected Initiation H2 2021

Others

IND

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Milestone

Additional Non-EGID Indication

Initiation H2 2021

Mast Cell Gastrointestinal Disease (MGID)

Completed 2020

Chronic Urticaria (CU)

Completed 2019

Severe Allergic Conjunctivitis (SAC)

Completed 2019

Indolent Systemic Mastocytosis (ISM)

Completed 2019

Disclaimer

Allakos Inc. published this content on 22 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -239 M - -
Net cash 2021 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -23,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 456 M 5 456 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 852x
Nbr of Employees 141
Free-Float 93,6%
