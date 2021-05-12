Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Allakos Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALLK   US01671P1003

ALLAKOS INC.

(ALLK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Allakos : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update (Form 8-K)

05/12/2021 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Allakos Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2021 - Allakos Inc. (the 'Company') (Nasdaq: ALLK), a biotechnology company developing lirentelimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophil and mast cell-related diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

Recent Accomplishments

Announced the acceptance of two oral and five poster presentations at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting taking place May 21 to 23, 2021. ePosters and ePapers will be available from the DDW ePosters and ePapers website. Abstracts can now be found here.

Initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic duodenitis.

Upcoming 2021 Milestones

Topline data from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Topline data from a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) expected in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Initiation of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 study of subcutaneous lirentelimab in patients with EG and/or EoD expected in the second half of 2021.

Initiation of a Phase 2 study in a non eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease in the second half of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Research and development expenses were $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $18.3 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of $20.6 million.

General and administrative expenses were $16.7 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $11.6 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of $5.1 million.

Allakos reported a net loss of $55.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to $27.8 million in the same period in 2020, an increase of $27.8 million. Net loss per basic and diluted share was $1.04 for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.57 in the same period in 2020.

Allakos ended the first quarter of 2021 with $615.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

About Allakos

Allakos is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing antibodies that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The Company's lead antibody, lirentelimab (AK002), is being evaluated in a Phase 3 study in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) and/or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and a Phase 2/3 study in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

Lirentelimab targets Siglec-8, an inhibitory receptor selectively expressed on human mast cells and eosinophils. Inappropriately activated eosinophils and mast cells have been identified as key drivers in a number of severe diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, eyes, skin, lungs and other organs. Lirentelimab has been tested in multiple clinical studies. In these studies, lirentelimab eliminated blood and tissue eosinophils, inhibited mast cells and improved disease symptoms in patients with EG and/or EoD, EoE, mast cell gastrointestinal disease, severe allergic conjunctivitis, chronic urticaria and indolent systemic mastocytosis. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.allakos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Allakos' progress and business plans, the expected timing of anticipated study results and plans relating to its future clinical trials. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from current expectations and beliefs, including but not limited to: Allakos' stages of clinical drug development; Allakos' ability to timely complete clinical trials for, and if approved, commercialize lirentelimab (AK002), its lead compound; Allakos' ability to obtain required regulatory approvals for its product candidates; uncertainties related to the enrollment of patients in its clinical trials; Allakos' ability to demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy of its product candidates in its clinical trials; uncertainties related to the success of later-stage clinical trials, regardless of the outcomes of preclinical testing and early-stage trials; market acceptance of Allakos' product candidates; uncertainties related to the projections of the size of patient populations suffering from the diseases Allakos is targeting; Allakos' ability to advance additional product candidates beyond lirentelimab; Allakos' ability to obtain additional capital to finance its operations; and other important risk factors set forth in Allakos' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021, and future reports to be filed with the SEC. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause the actual results for Allakos to differ materially from those contained in Allakos' forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Allakos specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Allakos' views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

###

Source: Allakos Inc.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Adam Tomasi, President and COO

Denise Powell

ir@allakos.com

denise@redhousecomms.com

Allakos Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

Operating expenses

Research and development

$

38,915

$

18,285

General and administrative

16,670

11,588

Total operating expenses

55,585

29,873

Loss from operations

(55,585

)

(29,873

)

Interest income

130

1,989

Other income (expense), net

(103

)

60

Net loss

(55,558

)

(27,824

)

Unrealized gain on marketable

securities

80

1,869

Comprehensive loss

$

(55,478

)

$

(25,955

)

Net loss per common share:

Basic and diluted

$

(1.04

)

$

(0.57

)

Weighted-average number of common

shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted

53,186

48,691

allakos inc.

CONDENSED balance sheets

(in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

169,989

$

207,177

Investments in marketable securities

445,945

451,820

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,015

10,270

Total current assets

628,949

669,267

Property and equipment, net

13,620

8,345

Operating lease right-of-use assets

38,924

39,731

Other long-term assets

2,275

2,275

Total assets

$

683,768

$

719,618

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

9,911

$

13,960

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

12,976

8,490

Total current liabilities

22,887

22,450

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

44,827

42,773

Total liabilities

67,714

65,223

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

53

53

Additional paid-in capital

1,014,435

997,298

Accumulated other comprehensive gain

88

8

Accumulated deficit

(398,522

)

(342,964

)

Total stockholders' equity

616,054

654,395

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

683,768

$

719,618

Disclaimer

Allakos Inc. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 11:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALLAKOS INC.
07:38aALLAKOS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Up..
PU
05/11ALLAKOS  : Q1 Loss Widens
MT
05/10ALLAKOS INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements..
AQ
05/10ALLAKOS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
05/10ALLAKOS INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
05/10Allakos Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Up..
GL
04/19ALLAKOS  : Names Baird Radford CFO
MT
04/19ALLAKOS INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financi..
AQ
04/19Allakos Appoints Baird Radford as Chief Financial Officer
GL
04/09Robert Mundell Helped Inspire U.S. Tax Cuts and the Euro
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -228 M - -
Net cash 2021 336 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -21,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 302 M 5 302 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 329x
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart ALLAKOS INC.
Duration : Period :
Allakos Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLAKOS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 135,88 $
Last Close Price 99,09 $
Spread / Highest target 120%
Spread / Average Target 37,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -63,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Alexander Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam L. Tomasi President & Chief Operating Officer
Harlan Baird Radford Chief Financial Officer
Dan S. Janney Chairman
Henrik Sandvad Rasmussen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALLAKOS INC.-29.22%5 302
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.83%84 306
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.21%56 770
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.88%55 138
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS3.98%51 901
BIONTECH SE142.91%47 826