EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Allane SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Allane SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.01.2024 / 10:34 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Allane SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/German/3410/jahresberichte.html

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 30, 2024
Address: https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3410/annual-reports.html

10.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet:http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1812041  10.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1812041&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp