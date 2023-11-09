EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures

Allane Mobility Group: Positive business development in the first nine months with strong new business in Retail Leasing



Allane Mobility Group: Positive business development in the first nine months with strong new business in Retail Leasing

Consolidated revenue increased by 1.2% to EUR 561.2 million

Group contract portfolio increased by 4.7%

Forecast for the 2023 financial year confirmed

Pullach, 9 November 2023 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has performed successfully in the period from January to September 2023. While consolidated operating revenue and group contract portfolio increased compared to the same period of the previous year, consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) slightly decreased due to higher financing costs. Based on these developments, Allane confirms its forecast for the full year.



Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "In the first nine months of 2023, we succeeded in further expanding our contract portfolio and increasing our revenue. This is due in particular to the positive development of the Captive Leasing business, which supplements our Retail Leasing business field. It shows that we are on the right path to sustainable profitable growth with our newly developed dealer portal 'Allease' and the associated cooperations."

Business development in the first nine months of 2023

The Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) stood at 121,300 contracts, which is 4.7% higher than the figure as of 31 December 2022 (115,900 contracts). This positive development is primarily due to the successful cooperation with Hyundai Motor Deutschland and the roll-out of the new dealer portal "Allease."



Consolidated revenue, which includes operating revenue and sales revenue, increased by 1.2% to EUR 561.2 million in the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2022: EUR 554.6 million). Consolidated operating revenue (excluding sales revenue) increased slightly by 0.6% to EUR 293.4 million (9M 2022: EUR 291.7 million). This development is mainly due to the significant increase in the contract portfolio in the Leasing business unit and the resulting rise in lease installment income, although the decline in usage-related income, particularly for fuel, had a dampening effect. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management increased by 1.8% to EUR 267.7 million (9M 2022: EUR 263.0 million). This was mainly due to a slight increase in the volume of vehicles sold resulting from the continued high demand for used vehicles, with unit prices remaining at the previous year's level.



Consolidated earnings before before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 9.7% to EUR 152.9 million (9M 2022: EUR 139.4 million) in the first nine months of 2023. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) recorded a decline of 3.9 percent to EUR 10.6 million (9M 2022: EUR 11.0 million) in the same period. This is mainly due to the increase in refinancing costs as a result of higher interest expenses.



Forecast for the 2023 financial year confirmed

Allane Mobility Group confirms its forecast published in the 2022 Annual Report. According to this, the Company expects a group contract portfolio in a range of 120,000 to 150,000 contracts (2022: 115,900 contracts) for the current 2023 financial year and a consolidated operating revenue between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2022: EUR 385.4 million). Allane anticipates an EBT in the low double-digit million-euro range (2022: EUR 12.8 million).



The full quarterly statement as of 30 September 2023 is available for download on the Investor Relations website of Allane Mobility Group.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.