

EQS-Media / 01.06.2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE

Allane Mobility Group cooperates with ryd: Faster and cheaper refueling at over 3,500 partner gas stations in Germany

Pullach, 01 June 2023 – The Allane Mobility Group („Allane“), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has entered into a cooperation* with the mobile payment provider ryd GmbH ("ryd"). Sixt Neuwagen customers can now pay for fuel at more than 3,500 petrol stations in Germany via the ryd app and receive a 2 cent discount per litre of fuel filled up during the first six months after delivery of their new vehicle. The offer applies to all new customers who conclude a leasing or vario-leasing contract for a vehicle with a diesel or petrol engine. ryd makes the refuelling process considerably easier and shorter: ryd users can pay for the fuel they have filled up directly in the app from their car without having to enter the gas station. The ryd network includes petrol stations throughout Germany, including those of Aral, HEM, Sprint and Allguth. The offer period ends on 30 June 2024.

Philipp Schwenke, Managing Director Online Retail at Allane Mobility Group: “We are continuously working on improving the customer experience and are particularly pleased about the cooperation with ryd. The collaboration once again makes mobility more digital and easier for our customers. New customers who pay via ryd pay benefit twice: they save time as well as money.“

The payment process with ryd pay is not only fast and convenient, but also secure according to banking standards thanks to security and encryption mechanisms. ryd pay users can use the service free of charge at all over 3,500 partner petrol stations in Germany.

Further information on the Sixt Leasing offer is available here. Image material is available here.

* The campaign is organised by ryd GmbH (Landsberger Str. 94, 80339 Munich) and Allane SE (Dr.-Carl-von-Linde-Str. 2, 82049 Pullach).

Allane customers who receive an individual ryd registration code from Allane during the campaign period (01.06.2023 - 30.06.2024) and have registered with ryd are eligible to participate. Among other things, a payment method must also be deposited in order to complete registration. Customers can deposit Apple Pay, Google Pay and credit cards (Mastercard and VISA). The registration code will be sent by Allane by e-mail at the earliest two weeks before delivery of the leased vehicle ordered.

Eligible customers will receive a special discount on every litre of fuel (excluding hydrogen, LNG, AdBlue, hybrid vehicles) refuelled via the ryd app in the ryd pay network for a maximum of 6 months from registration with ryd. Registration must be completed by 30.06.2024 at the latest. This special discount is 0.02 EUR/litre (gross). The discount is active immediately after registration and is stored in the account invisibly for the customer. It is immediately offset against ryd during the next refuelling process and can be seen on the fuel bill. At the end of the customer's leasing contract with Allane, the entitlement to the special discount expires at the same time.

The fuel discount is to be used exclusively for refuelling the leased vehicle for which the customers have concluded a contract with Allane.

The use of the fuel discount is based on the mileage of the concluded leasing or vario leasing contract and the average consumption of the leased vehicle. If the discount is used in a way that exceeds the predicted average consumption according to the manufacturer's specifications by 20% or more, Allane and ryd reserve the right to block the discount code.

Exchanges, transfers or cash refunds are excluded. The fuel discount cannot be combined with other promotions, fuel discounts or vouchers. If there are several vouchers, the one that expires first will always be redeemed first.

Eligible customers will be shown an additional step in the payment flow of the ryd app to enter the vehicle's mileage there before the payment process. This step is optional and can also be skipped without entry.

The person responsible at ryd within the meaning of the General Data Protection Regulation is:

ryd GmbH

Landsbergerstrasse 94

80339 Munich

Telephone: +49 89 120 89343

E-mail: hilfe@ryd.one

You can reach the data protection officer of ryd under:

ryd GmbH

- Data Protection Officer -

Landsbergerstrasse 94

80339 Munich

E-mail: dataprotection@ryd.one

Further information can be found at https://www.ryd.one/de/dataprotection-ryd-app/

The kilometre readings provided (based on the pseudonymised and individual registration code) are regularly transmitted to Allane. Allane SE uses this data to assess the willingness of customers to make use of the offer as well as for the purpose of any promotional approach about possibly useful services, depending on the kilometres driven. The data protection officer of Allane SE can be contacted at dataprotection@allane.com. The consent to the transmission of the mileage can be revoked at any time. Further information can be found in the data protection information of Allane SE at www.sixt-neuwagen.de/datenschutz .

Participation only from the age of 18. German law applies exclusively. Mobile services (cellular) are required on the smartphone for the payment process.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

https://allane-mobility-group.com/en



Press Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

allane@kirchhoff.de





About ryd

ryd is a Europe-wide operating FinTech company in the field of mobile payment with a focus on ryd pay. With ryd you pay at the gas station via app or in the infotainment system from your car. Fast, convenient and secure. ryd is a digital ecosystem. In addition to the ryd app, ryd is available via partner integrations for third-party providers, including for example providers of navigation systems or smartphone apps as well as car manufacturers. Already today, ryd is the largest European B2C network for digital fueling.

Financial and strategic support for ryd is provided by AXA, bp, Mastercard and Mercedes-Benz, among others, international global corporations from ryd's business units: Mobility, Finance, Energy Networks and Insurance.

Founded in Munich in 2014, ryd is continuously growing and is already active in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Portugal and Denmark and is continuously rolling out to other European countries.

https://ryd.one/de/press/



Press Contact:

Engel International Communications GmbH

Andreas Engel

Knesebeckstr. 55

D-10719 Berlin