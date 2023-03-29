EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Allane Mobility Group introduces new brand names as part of rebranding process



29.03.2023 / 09:06 CET/CEST

Pullach, March 29, 2023 – The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, introduces a new brand identity in its fleet business. As of April 2023, fleet leasing will be managed under the brand "Allane Fleet" (previously "Sixt Leasing") and fleet management under the brand "Allane Mobility Consulting" (previously "Sixt Mobility Consulting"), including a new corporate identity. This measure is part of the comprehensive rebranding process started in 2022 at the level of the Allane Mobility Group.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "As announced, we are now establishing the Allane brand in our business fields and thus standardizing our market presence. The renaming will take place gradually. For the fleet business, we plan to complete the rebranding process by the end of the current financial year."

Until all relevant platforms and systems have been converted, the previous brand names "Sixt Leasing" and "Sixt Mobility Consulting" will still be visible in certain places.

In addition, the B2C brands "Sixt Neuwagen" and "autohaus24" will be expanded to include the addition "powered by Allane" from April 2023.

The rebranding transfers the name change of the Allane Mobility Group, which took place in the 2021 financial year, into the Company's brand identity. The name "Allane" is inspired by the traffic sign "All Lanes". It stands for the Company's comprehensive one-stop-shop approach and is also intended to strengthen its perception as an international provider. At the same time, the word "Allane" resembles a first name, which makes the Company human and approachable.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany. With tailor-made solutions, the Company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.