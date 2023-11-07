PRESS RELEASE
Allane Mobility Group publishes whitepaper: "Quo vadis corporate mobility? Four current trends on the way to the mobility transition"
Pullach, 07 November 2023 – The Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has published a whitepaper that addresses current trends on the way to the mobility transition, including the advantages of vehicle leasing. The paper provides a comprehensive overview of the challenges fleet managers are currently facing and includes various approaches to solving them.
Ömer Köksal, Spokesman of the Managing Board of Allane Mobility Consulting GmbH: "Our goal is to contribute to a rapid and efficient mobility turnaround. With our whitepaper, we therefore provide a comprehensive insight into the possibilities for shaping the new corporate mobility. In doing so, it is important to combine the four trends sustainability, availability, flexibility and diversification as well as legal regulations in the best possible way."
The new whitepaper "Quo vadis corporate mobility? Four current trends on the way to the mobility transition" contains eight pages of background information on the current trends in corporate mobility as one of the most important industry topics.
The document is available for download here.
About Allane Mobility Group:
Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.
Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.
With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
https://allane-mobility-group.com/en
