

EQS-Media / 25.07.2024 / 11:31 CET/CEST



PRESS RELEASE



Allane Mobility Group publishes whitepaper: “Understanding EU taxonomy, CSRD and the role of the fleet. A guide for orientation in CO2 reporting”

Pullach, 25 July 2024 – Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, has published another whitepaper that presents the further development of Corporate Mobility management in the context of the EU Taxonomy Regulation and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The whitepaper offers companies valuable guidance on how to make their mobility strategies future-oriented and sustainable.

Ömer Köksal, CEO of Allane Mobility Consulting GmbH: “With our new whitepaper, we want to help companies better understand the complex requirements of CO2 reporting and align their fleet strategies sustainably. Our guide offers valuable insights and practical tips for future-oriented and sustainable mobility planning.”

The whitepaper “Understanding EU taxonomy, CSRD and the role of the fleet. A guide for orientation in CO2 reporting” contains seven pages of important information on the EU Taxonomy and the CSRD Directive and explains their impact on corporate mobility.

The document is available for download here.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2023 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 619 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.