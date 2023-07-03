EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Allane Mobility Group successfully holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2023



03.07.2023 / 09:05 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Allane Mobility Group successfully holds virtual Annual General Meeting 2023

Dividend increase to 0.09 euros per share approved

Ross Williams and Keunbae Hong newly elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting

Managing Board and Supervisory Board discharged for the 2022 financial year

Pullach, 03 July 2023 – The Allane Mobility Group (“Allane“), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, successfully held its 2023 virtual Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2023. Shareholders approved the resolutions proposed by the Managing Board and Supervisory Board with a large majority. A total of around 95,67 percent of the voting share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

In his speech, Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE, looked back on a successful 2022 financial year in which earnings before taxes (EBT) more than doubled on stable consolidated operating sales. "With our new strategy 'FAST LANE 27' we are on the right track and can resume our profitable growth path. A year ago, I presented the individual thrusts of our strategy – innovations, collaborations and internationalization – to our shareholders for the first time. Behind this is a comprehensive action plan, the implementation of which we have already proceeded as planned over the past few months. In particular, we have made significant progress in establishing our new Captive Leasing business pillar. The first positive effects are already reflected in the figures for the first quarter of 2023," emphasized Donglim Shin.

Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting 2023

The shareholders approved the resolution on the appropriation of profits by the Managing Board and Supervisory Board. Accordingly, Allane SE will distribute a dividend of 0.09 euros per share for the 2022 financial year, which is three eurocents higher than in the previous year. This brings the payout ratio measured against consolidated net income for the 2022 financial year to around 21 percent.

After the previous members of the Supervisory Board Su Ho Kim (with effect from 13 April 2023) and Hyung Seok Lee (with effect from the end of this year's Annual General Meeting) had resigned their mandates, a corresponding by-election was held for the vacant positions on the Supervisory Board. The Annual General Meeting elected Ross Williams and Keunbae Hong as new members of the Supervisory Board – in each case for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting which resolves on the ratification of the actions of the Supervisory Board member for the 2023 financial year.

Other resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting included the approval of the actions of the Managing Board and Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year, the approval of the remuneration report, the approval of a control and profit and loss transfer agreement between Allane SE and One Mobility Management GmbH, and various amendments to the Articles of Association. With the resolved amendments to the Articles of Association, it will be possible to hold virtual Annual General Meetings in accordance with the new stock corporation law regime after the expiry of the transitional provision set out in the law.

The represented shareholders elected PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Munich, as auditor for the 2023 financial year and as auditor for a review or audit of financial reports or financial information during the year.

The detailed voting results are available on the website of Allane SE at https://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/websites/allane/English/3600/annual-general-meeting-2023.html.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way.

Private and commercial customers use Allane’s online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise.

Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million.

With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

https://allane-mobility-group.com/en



Contact:

Allane Mobility Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 7080 81 610

ir@allane.com