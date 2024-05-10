Group Quarterly
Statement
Q1 2024
1. Business report
1.1 Change in revenue recognition with regard to full services and vehicle brokerage
Since 31 December 2023, the components "Fuel", "Vehicle tax and radio licence fees" and "Replacement vehicles" in the Leasing business unit and the components "Fuel", "Claims management", "Maintenance and wear and tear", "Tyres", "Vehicle tax and radio licence fees", "Replacement vehicles" and "Logistics" in the Fleet Management business unit, which were previously recognized as principal (gross basis) in the income statement, have been recognized as agent (net basis). In addition, brokerage income in the Fleet Management segment, which was recognized as principal (gross basis) in the previous year, has been recognized as agent (net basis) since 31 December 2023.
The previous year's figures for operating revenue, brokerage income and expenses for vehicle fleets and leased assets have been adjusted in this quarterly statement from revenue recognition as principal (gross basis) to revenue recognition as agent (net basis).
The adjusted prior-year figures were marked separately in the quarterly statement as at 31 March 2024 (*).
For further information, please refer to item 3.1 Income statement in the notes to the consolidated financial statements of the 2023 annual report published on 30 April 2024.
1.2 Group business performance
The Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad amounted to 125,100 contracts as at 31 March 2024, down 0.6% on the figure as at 31 December 2023 (125,800 contracts).
In the first three months of 2024, Group sales increased by 16.0% to EUR 175.5 million compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1 2023: EUR 151.3 million*). Consolidated operating revenue, which die does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 32.4% to EUR 103.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR 78.4 million*). This development is due to the increase in leasing income (finance rate) - particularly in the Retail Leasing segment. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the brokerage and marketing of customerfrom Fleet Management fell by 1.6% to EUR 71.7 million (Q1 2023: EUR 72.9 million*). This was mainly due to a decline in sales prices.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 40.9% to EUR 70.7 million in the first three months compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1 2023: EUR 50.2 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) decreased to EUR -4.8 million in the same period (Q1 2023: EUR 4.4 million). As a result, the operating return on sales (EBT/operating sales) amounted to -4.6% (Q1 2023: 5.7%*).
The decline in EBT in the first three months of 2024 is due to an increase in expenses for depreciation of leased assets. This negative effect is mainly the result of a high security provision for residual value risks of leased assets, which was recognized in the first quarter. Higher refinancing interest rates also had a negative impact on EBT.
Allane Mobility Group
in EUR million
Group sales
Thereof operating revenue
Thereof sales revenue
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
Operating return on sales (%)
* Adjusted; see "1.1 Change in revenue recognition regarding full services and vehicle brokerage"
Q1
Q1
2024
2023
175,5
151,3*
103,8
78,4*
71,7
72,9*
70,7
50,2
-4,8
4,4
-4,6
5,7*
Change in %
16,0
32,4
-1,6
41,0
-208,6
-10.3 points
1.3 Leasing business unit
In the Leasing business unit, which comprises the Retail Leasing (Online Retail and Captive Leasing) and Fleet Leasing business areas, the contract portfolio amounted to 77,600 contracts at the end of the first quarter of 2024. This corresponds to an nincrease of mainly due to the new contracts in the captive leasing segment.
Key figures for the Leasing business unit
in EUR million
Total revenue
Thereof leasing revenue (finance rate)
Thereof other revenue from leasing business
Thereof sales reveneue
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
Operating return on sales (%)
* Adjusted; see "1.1 Change in revenue recognition regarding full services and vehicle brokerage"
Q1
Q1
2024
2023
169,8
146,1*
68,3
48,8
30,0
24,6*
71,5
72,7
69,4
49,9
-6,1
4,2
-6,2
5,7*
Change in %
16,2
40,0
21,9
-1,7
39,1
>-100,0
-11.9 points
Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the Leasing business unit were impacted both by increased depreciation on leased assets due to the risk provision for residual value risks of leased assets recognized in the first quarter and by an increase in refinancing costs as a result of higher interest expenses.
1.4 Fleet Management business unit
At 47,600 contracts, the number of contracts in the Fleet Management business unit at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was 1.9% below the previous year's figure (31 December 2023: 48,500). This decline is mainly due to expired and non-renewed fleet management contracts.
Key figures for the Fleet Management business unit
in EUR million
Total revenue
Thereof fleet management revenue
Thereof sales revenue
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
Operating return on sales (%)
* Adjusted; see "1.1 Change in revenue recognition regarding full services and vehicle brokerage"
Q1
2024
5,8
5,5
0,2
1,3
1,3
23,3
Q1
Change
2023
in %
5,1*
12,2
5,0*
10,8
0,1*
60,6
0,3
>100.0
0,2
>100.0
4,8*
+18.5 points
The increase in earnings before taxes (EBT) in the Fleet Management business unit is due in particular to the reversal of provisions for legal and consulting costs.
1.5 Financial position
Equity development
The equity of the Allane Mobility Group amounted to EUR 234.5 million as at 31 March 2024. This corresponds to a decrease of EUR
3.7 million or 1.5% compared to the previous year (31 December 2023: EUR 238.2 million). The equity ratio fell by 1.3 percentage points to 13.0% (31 December 2023: 14.2%) The increase in total assets is primarily the result of an increase in leased assets compared to 31 December 2023, which is mainly financed by borrowed capital.
Development of debt capital
As at 31 March 2024, the Allane Mobility Group reported non-current liabilities and provisions of EUR 1,151.5 million (31 December 2023: EUR 993.5 million; +15.9%). The increase of EUR 158.0 million resulted in particular from an increase in non-current financial liabilities of EUR 157.4 million to EUR 1,078.1 million (31 December 2023: EUR 920.7 million; +17.1%).This was mainly due to the raising of EUR 128.1 million as part of the asset-backed securities program ("ABS program") and the raising of a long-term loan from Santander Consumer Bank AG in the amount of EUR 30.0 million.
Current liabilities and provisions amounted to EUR 419.2 million as at 31 March 2024 (31 December 2023: EUR 441.6 million). The decrease of EUR 22.3 million or 5.1% was due in particular to the decline in current from the decrease in current financial liabilities, which fell by 26,8 million euros to 229,4 million euros (31 December 2023: 256,2 million euros). This is mainly due to the repayment of loans to third parties. In addition, trade payables decreased by 2.1 million euros or 1.8% to 114.2 million euros (31 December 2023:
116.3 million euros). In contrast, other liabilities increased by 1.5 million euros to 41.9 million euros (31 December 2023: 40.4 million euros).
1.6 Investments
In the first three months of 2024, the Allane Mobility Group contributed vehicles with a total value of 263.9 million EUR (Q1 2023: 116,5 million euros; +126,4 %). This is mainly due to a sharp increase in the order volume compared to the same quarter of the previous year as a result of new partnerships in the Captive Leasing business unit.
2. Events subsequent to the reporting date
No events of particular significance for the net assets, financial position and results of operations of the Group and the company occurred after the end of the first quarter of the 2024 financial year.
3. Special events
With regard to macroeconomic developments and the negative impact of high interest rates and residual value risk, please refer to the risk report in the management report of the 2023 annual report, which was published on 30 April 2024. However, it should be noted that it is still virtually impossible to reliably estimate the full and lasting economic impact on future development and that estimates and discretionary decisions are therefore still subject to increased uncertainty.
4. Report on outlook
The Managing Board confirms the forecast for the 2024 financial year published on 30 April 2024 and accordingly expects a contract portfolio in the range of 130,000 to 150,000 contracts (2023: 125,800 contracts) and consolidated operating sales of EUR 350 to 400 million (2023: EUR 342.7 million*). The Managing Board expects EBT to be in the high single-digit million euro range (2023: EUR 12.6 million).
This forecast is based on the expectation that the number of new registrations will increase slightly in 2024 and that the inflation rate will decrease. In addition, the above-mentioned financial targets also take into account current interest rate trends. In the event of significant fluctuations in interest rates, the Allane Mobility Group plans to adjust the offer prices in order to ensure the attractiveness and competitiveness of the offers and thus also the profitability of the company in the long term. Overall, the 2024 financial year will also be subject to major uncertainties. The potential residual value risks could continue to have a negative impact on the 2024 financial year. In addition, the weak overall economy is causing uncertainty on the demand side for passenger cars.
The Allane Mobility Group assumes that the market will continue to be negatively impacted by the factors mentioned above. However, the company expects new contracts to develop positively as a result of additional collaborations in the Leasing business unit, particularly in the Captive Leasing business pillar.
5. Financial information of the Allane Mobility Group as at 31 March 2024
5.1 Consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income
Income statement
in TEUR
Revenue
Other operating income
Expenses for vehicle fleet and leased assets
Personnel expenses
Net losses from the derecognition of financial assets
Net impairment losses (-)/income (+) from financial assets
Other operating expenses
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
Depreciation and amortization
Result from operating activities (EBIT)
Financial result
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
Income taxes
Consolidated net income
Of which shares of the shareholders of Allane SE
Earnings per share - basic and diluted (euros)
* Adjusted; see "1.1 Change in revenue recognition regarding full services and vehicle brokerage"
Statement of comprehensive income
in TEUR
Consolidated net income
Other comprehensive income (not recognized in income statement)
Of which components that may be recognized in profit or loss in the future
Currency conversions
Change in derivative financial instruments in a hedging relationship
Deferred taxes thereon
Overall result
Thereof minority interests
Of which shares of the shareholders of Allane SE
Q1
Q1
2024
2023
175.513
151.261*
1.840
2.116
85.905
81.073*
14.629
13.582
433
561
208-427
5.8537.538
70.742
50.195
66.941
43.362
3.801
6.834
-8.623
-2.393
-4.822
4.440
-1.150
1.597
-3.672
2.843
-3.672
2.843
-0,18
0,14
Q1
Q1
2024
2023
-3.672
2.843
4
-1.472
-722
-167
931
-1.673
-205
368
-3.668
1.372
726
-1.305
-4.394
2.677
5.2 Consolidated balance sheet
Assets
in TEUR
Non-current assets
Goodwill
Intangible assets
Property and equipment
Leased assets
Financial assets
Other receivables and assets
Deferred tax assets
Total non-current assets
Current assets
Inventories
Trade receivables
Receivables from related parties
Other receivables and assets
Income tax receivables
Bank balances
Total current assets
Balance sheet total
Liabilities
31 Mar 2024
31 Dec 2023
4.134
4.134
20.566
20.595
36.248
37.204
1.545.955
1.406.444
28
28
5.064
3.959
725
730
1.612.720
1.473.094
41.490
44.451
101.781
98.396
6.196
4.204
36.523
47.774
184
204
6.369
5.187
192.543
200.215
1.805.263
1.673.309
in TEUR
Equity
Subscribed capital
Capital reserve
Other equity
Minority interests
Total equity
Non-current liabilities and provisions
Pension provisions
Other provisions
Financial liabilities
Liabilities to related parties
Other liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
Total non-current liabilities and provisions
Current liabilities and provisions
Other provisions
Income tax liabilities
Financial liabilities
Trade payables
Liabilities to affiliated companies
Contract liabilities
Other liabilities
Total current liabilities and provisions
Balance sheet total
31 Mar 2024
20.612
135.045
75.851
3.013
234.521
134
226
1.078.107
42.349
30.682
1.151.498
4.177
4.049
229.411
114.236
3.550
21.945
41.876
419.244
1.805.263
31 Dec 2023
20.612
135.045
80.245
2.287
238.189
142
226
920.709
40.063
32.397
993.536
3.812
4.055
256.219
116.301
56
20.784
40.356
441.584
1.673.309
5.3 Consolidated cash flow statement
Consolidated cash flow statement
in TEUR
Operating activities
Consolidated net income
Income taxes recognized in profit or loss
Income taxes received
Income taxes paid
Financial result recognized in profit or loss1
Interest received
Interest paid
Depreciation and amortization
Result from the disposal of fixed assets
Other (non-)cash expenses and income
Gross cash flow
Income from the disposal of leased assets
thereof leased assets
thereof property, plant and equipment
Expenditure for investments in leased assets
Change in inventories
Change in trade receivables
Change in trade payables
Change in other net assets
Cash outflow from operating activities
Investment activity
Expenditure on investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment
Cash outflow from investing activities
Financing activities
Dividend payment
Proceeds from bank loans (incl. ABS transaction)2
Payments for redemption of bank loans (incl. ABS transaction)3
Payments for/proceeds from current financial liabilities4, 5, 6
Cash inflow from financing activities
Cash-effective change in cash and cash equivalents
Exchange rate-related change in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents on January 1
Cash and cash equivalents as at March 31
Q1
Q1
2024
2023
-3.672
2.843
768
1.430
-
-
-754
-1.875
8.623
2.393
100
1.624
-5.134
-2.088
66.941
43.362
-9.648
-11.404
-1.265
-562
55.959
35.722
68.980
70.526
68.536
70.380
445
146
-263.864
-116.538
2.961
2.350
-3.384
12.096
-2.065
-8.575
17.748
164
-123.665
-4.255
-2.287
-2.263
-2.287
-2.263
-
-
350.864
70.000
-151.046
-52.985
-72.667
6.500
127.151
23.515
1.200
16.997
-17
-24
5.187
5.168
6.369
22.139
- Without investment income
- Proceeds from bank loans (incl. ABS transaction) include proceeds from the financing of affiliated companies in the amount of EUR 70,000 thousand (Q1 2023: EUR 70,000 thousand).
- Payments for the repayment of bonds, promissory note loans and bank loans (incl. ABS transaction) include payments for the repayment of financing for affiliated companies in the amount of EUR 0 thousand (Q1 2023: EUR 20,000 thousand).
-
This includes proceeds from the borrowing of financing from affiliated companies in the amount of EUR 0 thousand (Q1 2023: EUR 30,000 thousand) and payments
from the repayment of financing from affiliated companies in the amount of EUR 0 thousand (Q1 2023: EUR 20 thousand).
- Short-termfinancing with terms of up to three months and a high turnover rate.
.
5.4 Supplementary financial information
Sales revenue
Sales are broken down as follows:
Revenue
in TEUR
Leasing business unit
Thereof leasing income (finance rate)
Thereof other revenue from leasing business
Thereof sales revenue
Total
Fleet Management business unit
Thereof fleet management revenue
Thereof sales revenue
Total
Total Group
* Adjusted; see "1.1 Change in revenue recognition regarding full services and vehicle brokerage"
Expenses for vehicle fleet and leased assets
The expenses for the vehicle fleet and leased assets are broken down as follows:
Fleet expenses and cost of lease assets
in TEUR
Selling expenes1
Repairs, maintenance, care, reconditioning
Fuels
Vehicle licenses and deregistrations
External rent expenses
Insurance
Taxes and dues
Vehicle return expenses
Transportation
Radio license fees
Other expenses
Total Group
1 This includes impairment losses on leased assets held for sale.
* Adjusted; see "1.1 Change in revenue recognition regarding full services and vehicle brokerage"
Depreciation and amortization
Depreciation and amortization are explained in more detail below:
Q1
2024
68.251
30.044
71.456
169.750
5.539
224
5.763
175.513
Q1
2024
61.917
14.444
101
3.806
204
1.566
39
818
895
-0
2.116
85.905
Q1
2023
48.758
24.649*
72.716
146.123*
4.998*
140*
5.138*
151.261*
Q1
2023
61.728*
13.815*
-207*
1.635
-67*
1.411
-215*
706
617*
2*
1.647
81.073*
Change in %
40,0
21,9
-1,7
16,2
10,8
60,6
12,2
16,0
Change in %
0,3
4,6
-148,9
>100
-403,2
10,9
-118,1
15,8
44,9
-111,8
28,5
6,0
Depreciation and amortization
Q1
Q1
in TEUR
2024
2023
Leased assets
63.721
40.657
Property and equipment
1.401
1.297
Intangible assets
1.819
1.408
Total Group
66.941
43.362
56,7
8,0
29,2
54,4
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses break down as follows:
Other operating expenses
in TEUR
Expenses for buildings
Other sales and marketing expenses
Audit, legal and consulting costs
Other personnel services
IT expenses
Expenses for foreign currency translation
Other expenses
Total Group
Q1
2024
404
596
767
635
2.433
205
813
5.853
Q1
2023
280
1.385
655
921
2.816
578
903
7.538
Change in %
44,5
-57,0
17,1
-31,1
-13,6
-64,5
-10,0
-22,4
Financial result
The financial result is as follows:
Financial result
in TEUR
Other interest and similar income
Other interest and similar income from related parties
Interest and similar expenses
Interest and similar expenses to related parties1
Other net financial result
Total Group
Q1
2024
77
18
-3.016
-5.702
-
-8.623
Q1
2023
59
4
-480
-1.983
7
-2.393
Change in %
30,7
>100
>100
>100
-100,0
>100
1 Interest and similar expenses to related parties mainly include interest provisions for future interest payments from the loan obligations to Santander Consumer Bank AG.
