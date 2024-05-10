1. Business report

1.1 Change in revenue recognition with regard to full services and vehicle brokerage

Since 31 December 2023, the components "Fuel", "Vehicle tax and radio licence fees" and "Replacement vehicles" in the Leasing business unit and the components "Fuel", "Claims management", "Maintenance and wear and tear", "Tyres", "Vehicle tax and radio licence fees", "Replacement vehicles" and "Logistics" in the Fleet Management business unit, which were previously recognized as principal (gross basis) in the income statement, have been recognized as agent (net basis). In addition, brokerage income in the Fleet Management segment, which was recognized as principal (gross basis) in the previous year, has been recognized as agent (net basis) since 31 December 2023.

The previous year's figures for operating revenue, brokerage income and expenses for vehicle fleets and leased assets have been adjusted in this quarterly statement from revenue recognition as principal (gross basis) to revenue recognition as agent (net basis).

The adjusted prior-year figures were marked separately in the quarterly statement as at 31 March 2024 (*).

For further information, please refer to item 3.1 Income statement in the notes to the consolidated financial statements of the 2023 annual report published on 30 April 2024.

1.2 Group business performance

The Group contract portfolio in Germany and abroad amounted to 125,100 contracts as at 31 March 2024, down 0.6% on the figure as at 31 December 2023 (125,800 contracts).

In the first three months of 2024, Group sales increased by 16.0% to EUR 175.5 million compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1 2023: EUR 151.3 million*). Consolidated operating revenue, which die does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 32.4% to EUR 103.8 million (Q1 2023: EUR 78.4 million*). This development is due to the increase in leasing income (finance rate) - particularly in the Retail Leasing segment. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the brokerage and marketing of customerfrom Fleet Management fell by 1.6% to EUR 71.7 million (Q1 2023: EUR 72.9 million*). This was mainly due to a decline in sales prices.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 40.9% to EUR 70.7 million in the first three months compared to the same period of the previous year (Q1 2023: EUR 50.2 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) decreased to EUR -4.8 million in the same period (Q1 2023: EUR 4.4 million). As a result, the operating return on sales (EBT/operating sales) amounted to -4.6% (Q1 2023: 5.7%*).

The decline in EBT in the first three months of 2024 is due to an increase in expenses for depreciation of leased assets. This negative effect is mainly the result of a high security provision for residual value risks of leased assets, which was recognized in the first quarter. Higher refinancing interest rates also had a negative impact on EBT.