Allane SE: Resignation of Mr. Donglim Shin from the Executive Board of Allane SE and nomination of Mr. Eckart Klumpp as new CEO

14-Nov-2023 / 13:24 CET/CEST
Pullach, 14.11.2023 – The Supervisory Board of Allane SE today agreed on changes to the Executive Board of Allane SE.

The Supervisory Board of Allane SE today resolved the mutually agreed resignation of the CEO, Mr. Donglim Shin, from the company’s Executive Board with effect as of the end of 31 December 2023.  At the same time, the Supervisory Board announced its intention to appoint Mr. Eckart Klumpp as member of the Executive Board and CEO of Allane SE with effect from 1 January 2024. Mr. Eckart Klumpp has been working as Chief Commercial Officer, Sales and Marketing Division at Hyundai Capital America for the last six years and has many years of expertise in the fields of sales and leasing. The intended appointment of Mr. Eckart Klumpp will be notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin). The appointment remains subject to a separate resolution of the Supervisory Board.

Contact:
Peter Thoma
Investor Relations
Email: ir@allane.com
Tel: +49 (0) 89 70808 1351

 



Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet:http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1773109

 
