​​​​​​​Allane Mobility Group publishes Half-Year Financial Report 2022

Consolidated revenue rose by 1.1 per cent to EUR 371.2 million

Earnings before taxes (EBT) increased significantly by 161.9 per cent to EUR 6.9 million

Presentation of the new "FAST LANE 27" growth strategy

Adjusted forecast for the 2022 financial year confirmed

Pullach, 24 August 2022 – The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has recorded a slight increase in consolidated revenue and a significant increase in earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first half of 2022.



Profitable growth through „FAST LANE 27“

In order to meet changing customer needs and to sustain profitable growth, the Allane Mobility Group has realigned its strategy and presented it at this year's Annual General Meeting. The focus of "FAST LANE 27" is on the strategic development of the business model. Among other things, the established three business pillars are to be expanded with Captive Leasing as the fourth and On-Site-Retail as the fifth pillar.



Moreover, the Allane Mobility Group intends to further expand its offering in the existing business areas by taking into account trends such as Car-as-a-Service, used car leasing, electromobility as well as modular services in the area of Corporate Mobility. At the same time, innovation and cooperations are also to be given greater focus. Another important component of "FAST LANE 27" is the goal of becoming more sustainable. For this purpose, the Company is further increasing the share of alternative drive systems in its fleet and promoting green mobility solutions.



Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: “Against the backdrop of the extremely challenging market environment, I am pleased with the increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2022. With our new strategic alignment, we want to grow profitably in the long term and, above all, expand our contract portfolio again. To achieve this, we will offer additional products and services on the one hand and expand our business model on the other. With 'FAST LANE 27', we have laid the foundation to take advantage of growth opportunities and to become the leading cross-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Europe in the long term.“



Business performance

The Allane Mobility Group's business performance in the first half of the year continued to be impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and new car supply constraints resulting from the semiconductor shortage.



The contract portfolio in the Online Retail business field decreased by 3.5 per cent to 35,300 contracts (31 December 2021: 36,500 contracts) in the period from the end of December 2021 to the end of June 2022, while in the Fleet Leasing business field it decreased by 1.7 per cent to 32,700 contracts (31 December 2021: 33,300 contracts). In the Fleet Management business unit, the contract portfolio fell to 51,000 contracts, representing a decline of 13.5 per cent compared to the previous year (31 December 2021: 59,000). Overall, the Group’s contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) amounted to 119,000 contracts as of 30 June 2022, down 7.6 per cent compared to the previous year’s figure (31 December 2021: 128,800 contracts).



In the first half of 2022, consolidated revenue increased by 1.1 per cent to EUR 371.2 million (H1 2021: EUR 367.3 million) compared to the same period of the previous year. This development is mainly due to an increase in sales revenue as a result of continued high demand for used cars. Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, fell by 0.4 per cent to EUR 193.3 million (H1 2021: EUR 194.2 million). The decline resulted in particular from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as the supply bottlenecks for new cars and the associated contract declines. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from Fleet Management increased by 2.8 per cent to EUR 177.9 million (H1 2021: EUR 173.1 million). The main reason for this was the further increase in unit prices as a result of the continuing high demand for used cars.



Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 3.0 per cent to EUR 92.9 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: EUR 95.7 million). In contrast, earnings before taxes (EBT) increased significantly by 161.9 per cent to EUR 6.9 million (H1 2021: EUR 2.6 million). The operating return on revenue (EBT/consolidated operating revenue) therefore also improved substantially to 3.6 per cent (H1 2021: 1.4 per cent). The increase in EBT in the first half of the year is due in particular to lower depreciation on lease assets and an improvement in the financial result.



Outlook

The Allane Mobility Group confirms the forecast adjusted on 28 July 2022. According to this, the Company expects a Group contract portfolio in a range of 110,000 to 130,000 contracts (2021: 128,800 contracts) and a consolidated operating revenue of between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2021: EUR 386.0 million) for the current 2022 financial year. For EBT, the Company expects a higher single-digit million euro amount (2021: EUR 6.1 million).



Reasons for this forecast are, in addition to the weaker than initially expected operating business development in the current financial year, the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the supply restrictions for new cars due to the semiconductor shortage and the potential impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the automotive market. The Allane Mobility Group expects the market and business environment for new contracts and usage-based revenues to continue to be negatively impacted by the aforementioned factors.



The full half-year financial report as at 30 June 2022 is available for download on the Allane Mobility Group Investor Relations website.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the Company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 740 million.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com



