Allane Mobility Group: Revenue and earnings growth in Q1 2022

Stable Group contract portfolio

Consolidated revenue increased by 1.7%

Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose significantly to EUR 4.4 million

Forecast for the 2022 financial year confirmed

Pullach, 11 May 2022 ? Allane Mobility Group (former Sixt Leasing), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has recorded a slight increase in consolidated revenue and a significant increase in earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first quarter of 2022. Overall, the company developed in line with expectations.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: ?I am happy to report growth in both revenue and earnings for the first quarter of 2022. We have developed fully in line with our plans. In order to take advantage of future growth opportunities, we are pushing forward the digitization of our business and developing new products and services for our customers, which we intend to launch over the course of the year.?

Business development

Business development in the first three months of 2022 continued to be affected in particular by the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply restrictions for new cars due to the semiconductor shortage. The Group?s contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) was nearly stable with 128,610 contracts as of 31 March 2021 (31 December 2021: 128,800 contracts).

In the first quarter of 2022, consolidated revenue increased slightly by 1.7 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year to EUR 189.8 million. This is mainly due to the increase in sales revenue. Operating revenue, which does not include the proceeds from vehicle sales, decreased by 1.9 per cent to EUR 95.8 million. Sales revenue from the sale of leasing returns and marketing of customer vehicles in Fleet Management increased by 5.6 per cent to EUR 94.0 million. This development is mainly caused by a further increase in the unit price of vehicles sold due to the continued high demand for used cars.

In the first three months of 2022, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased slightly by 0.7 per cent to EUR 47.6 million compared to the same period in the previous year. Earnings before taxes (EBT) saw a significant increase of 350.8 per cent to EUR 4.4 million. This is in line with expectations due to the very strong sales result of lease returns as a consequence of further increasing sales prices. The operating return on revenue (EBT/operating revenue) therefore also improved substantially to 4.6 per cent (Q1 2021: 1.0 per cent).

Outlook

Allane Mobility Group confirms the outlook published on 29 April 2022. Accordingly, the Managing Board expects to have a Group contract portfolio in a range of 130,000 to 150,000 contracts (2021: 128,845 contracts) and a consolidated operating revenue of between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2021: EUR 386.0 million) in the current 2022 financial year. For EBT, the company expects a higher single-digit million euro amount (2021: EUR 6.1 million).

The reasons for this forecast are, in addition to the operating business development in the current financial year so far, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the supply restrictions for new cars due to the semiconductor shortage and the potential impact of the war in Ukraine on the automotive market. The Allane Mobility Group expects the market and business environment for new contracts and usage-based revenues to continue to be negatively impacted by the aforementioned factors. However, the company expects a recovery in business development of new contracts and usage-based revenues in the second half of the year due to a normalization of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the delay in new cars supply and the impact of the war in Ukraine on the European economies still remains.

With regard to EBT, the remarketing business is not expected to match the results achieved in the previous months during the remainder of the year. In addition, the consolidated net result in the 2022 financial year will continue to be burdened by transaction-related costs in connection with the acquisition of the company by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE).

The full quarterly statement as of 31 March 2022 can be downloaded here: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com/interim-reports.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 740 million.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

