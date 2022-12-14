Advanced search
    LNSX   DE000A0DPRE6

ALLANE SE

(LNSX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05 2022-12-14 am EST
11.75 EUR   -10.31%
02:56aAllane Mobility Group : Short-term leasing as a favorable alternative to car subscription – VW T-Cross for commercial customers incl. insurance now also available with twelve-month term
EQ
11/21Black Leasing Friday At Sixt Neuwagen : Take advantage of the special offer on e.g. the VW Golf and pick it up immediately
EQ
11/09Allane SE Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Allane Mobility Group: Short-term leasing as a favorable alternative to car subscription – VW T-Cross for commercial customers incl. insurance now also available with twelve-month term

12/14/2022 | 02:56am EST
EQS-Media / 14.12.2022 / 08:55 CET/CEST

Allane Mobility Group: Short-term leasing as a favorable alternative to car subscription – VW T-Cross for commercial customers incl. insurance now also available with twelve-month term
 

Pullach, 14 December 2022 – The Allane Mobility Group (“Allane”), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is now offering commercial customers the VW T-Cross on a short-term lease including car insurance. The vehicle is available on sixt-neuwagen.de for a term of twelve months with a mileage from 10,000 km in various versions from 479 euros. During the period, commercial customers can optionally extend the lease term for the VW T-Cross by twelve additional months, further reducing the monthly rate. The short-term leasing offer is initially valid until December 31, 2022.

Philipp Schwenke, Managing Director Online Retail at Allane Mobility Group: “Our new short-term leasing promotion closes the gap between traditional vehicle leasing and car subscription. For the first time, commercial customers have the option of leasing a special offer vehicle including vehicle insurance with a shortened term as an attractive price bundle, with an optional extension. In this way, we are responding to our customers' desire for greater flexibility and convenience and offering commercial customers a low-cost alternative to a car subscription.“

The VW T-Cross is available in the 1.0 TSI OPF 81 kW Life model variant with DSG transmission and 110 hp. Customers can choose between the color variants Deep Black Pearl and Smokey Grey Metallic. Further information on the vehicle on offer and the leasing conditions is available at sixt-neuwagen.de.

PNG-Downloads (Credits: Allane Mobility Group):
Banner for commercial customer offer "Short-term leasing”

---

About Allane Mobility Group:
Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the Company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 740 million.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

Contact:
Allane Mobility Group
Investor Relations
+49 89 7080 81 610
ir@allane.com

 



End of Media Release

Issuer: Allane SE
Key word(s): Automobile

14.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 81 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1512201

 
End of News EQS Media

1512201  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1512201&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
