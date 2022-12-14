Allane Mobility Group: Short-term leasing as a favorable alternative to car subscription – VW T-Cross for commercial customers incl. insurance now also available with twelve-month term
Allane Mobility Group: Short-term leasing as a favorable alternative to car subscription – VW T-Cross for commercial customers incl. insurance now also available with twelve-month term
Pullach, 14 December 2022 – The Allane Mobility Group (“Allane”), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is now offering commercial customers the VW T-Cross on a short-term lease including car insurance. The vehicle is available on sixt-neuwagen.de for a term of twelve months with a mileage from 10,000 km in various versions from 479 euros. During the period, commercial customers can optionally extend the lease term for the VW T-Cross by twelve additional months, further reducing the monthly rate. The short-term leasing offer is initially valid until December 31, 2022.
Philipp Schwenke, Managing Director Online Retail at Allane Mobility Group: “Our new short-term leasing promotion closes the gap between traditional vehicle leasing and car subscription. For the first time, commercial customers have the option of leasing a special offer vehicle including vehicle insurance with a shortened term as an attractive price bundle, with an optional extension. In this way, we are responding to our customers' desire for greater flexibility and convenience and offering commercial customers a low-cost alternative to a car subscription.“
The VW T-Cross is available in the 1.0 TSI OPF 81 kW Life model variant with DSG transmission and 110 hp. Customers can choose between the color variants Deep Black Pearl and Smokey Grey Metallic. Further information on the vehicle on offer and the leasing conditions is available at sixt-neuwagen.de.
About Allane Mobility Group:
Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the Company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.
Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.
Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 740 million.
With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.