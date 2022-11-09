EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

Allane Mobility Group: Significant improvement in earnings in the first nine months of 2022



09.11.2022 / 08:32 CET/CEST

Allane Mobility Group: Significant improvement in earnings in the first nine months of 2022

Group’s contract portfolio at 118,200 as of reporting date

Consolidated revenue down slightly to EUR 554.6 million

Earnings before taxes (EBT) increase significantly to EUR 11.0 million

Implementation of new "FAST LANE 27" growth strategy

Pullach, 09 November 2022 – The Allane Mobility Group (“Allane”), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, recorded a slight decrease in consolidated revenue and a significant increase in earnings before taxes (EBT) in the first nine months of 2022. The Group's contract portfolio decreased compared with the prior-year figure and amounted to 118,200 contracts as of September 30, 2022.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: “Although our contract portfolio declined further in the third quarter, we are benefiting from the positive development in the used car market thanks to our diversified business model. As a result, we significantly increased our earnings in the first nine months. We expect that demand and price levels in the used car market will remain high until the end of the year and that we will remain able to sell lease returns at high margins.“

Business performance

The Allane Mobility Group's business performance in the first nine months of 2022 was impacted by the continuing supply bottlenecks for new vehicles and the associated decline in contracts. In addition, the overall economic situation continues to be negatively impacted by the current Russia-Ukraine war. The Group’s contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) amounted to 118,200 contracts as of 30 September 2022, down 8.2 per cent on the prior-year figure (31 December 2021: 128,800 contracts). The contract portfolio in the Retail Leasing business field (Online Retail and Captive Leasing) decreased by 4.9 per cent to 34,700 contracts in the period from the end of December 2021 to the end of September 2022 (31 December 2021: 36,500 contracts), while it remained at the prior-year level in the Fleet Leasing business field at 33,200 contracts (31 December 2021: 33,300 contracts). In the Fleet Management business unit, the contract portfolio fell to 50,300 contracts, a decrease of 14.7 per cent year-on-year (31 December 2021: 59,000 contracts).

Consolidated revenue in the first nine months of 2022 fell slightly by 2.0 per cent to EUR 554.6 million (9M 2021: EUR 565.8 million) compared to the same period of the previous year. This development is mainly due to the supply bottlenecks for new cars and the resulting decline in contracts. Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include revenue from vehicle sales, increased by 0.1 per cent to 291.7 million euros (9M 2021: 291.5 million euros) and thus remained at the level of the previous year. Sales revenue from the sale of lease returns and the marketing of customer vehicles from fleet management decreased by 4.2 per cent to 263.0 million euros (9M 2021: 274.4 million euros). This development mainly results from a decline in sales volume despite continuing high demand and rising unit prices for used cars.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased by 2.1 per cent to EUR 139.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 (9M 2021: EUR 142.3 million). By contrast, earnings before taxes (EBT) increased significantly by 137.3 per cent to EUR 11.0 million (9M 2021: EUR 4.6 million). The operating return on revenue (EBT/consolidated operating revenue) therefore also improved significantly to 3.8 per cent (9M 2021: 1.6 per cent). The increased EBT in the first three quarters is mainly due to the high price level on the used car market and the resulting high margin on the sale of lease returns, lower depreciation on leased assets and an improvement in the financial result.

Consistent implementation of the new "FAST LANE 27" growth strategy

The Allane Mobility Group had presented its new growth strategy "FAST LANE 27" at this year's Annual General Meeting. The focus of "FAST LANE 27" is on the strategic further development of the business model. In this context, the Allane Mobility Group is further expanding its offering in the existing business areas and placing greater emphasis on innovation and cooperation. Another important component of "FAST LANE 27" is the goal of becoming more sustainable. The first "FAST LANE 27" measures were already implemented in the third quarter. For example, the Allane Mobility Group expanded its offering in the third quarter of 2022 to include trade-ins for used vehicles. Customers as well as non-customers thus have the option of either selling their old vehicle to Allane or trading it in when ordering a new vehicle. In addition, since the third quarter of 2022, the Allane Mobility Group has enabled all owners of electric cars to apply for the greenhouse gas reduction premium (GHG premium) via the sixt-neuwagen.de platform and guarantees a minimum premium of 365 euros per certificate for the year 2022.



Outlook

The Allane Mobility Group adjusted the forecast for the financial year on 2 November 2022. Accordingly, for the current 2022 financial year, the Company continues to expect a consolidated contract portfolio in a range of 110,000 to 130,000 contracts (2021: 128,800 contracts) and consolidated operating revenue of between EUR 350.0 million and EUR 400.0 million (2021: EUR 386.0 million). Based on the business development in the first nine months of 2022, the Management Board of Allane SE now expects that the Company will achieve a Group-EBT of between EUR 11 million and EUR 15 million in the current 2022 financial year. The main reasons for the raise of the EBT forecast are the high demand and the corresponding high price level on the used vehicle market, and the resulting still high margin of Allane SE on the sale of lease returns.



The full quarterly statement as of 30 September 2022 is available for download on the Allane Mobility Group Investor Relations website.

About Allane Mobility Group:

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 740 million.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

