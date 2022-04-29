DGAP-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Annual Report/Forecast

Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2021



29.04.2022 / 08:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Allane Mobility Group publishes Annual Report 2021 Group contract portfolio and consolidated revenue almost stable compared to previous year's figures

Business development in line with adjusted expectations

Announcement of the new corporate strategy 'FAST LANE 27' as a basis for future growth

Outlook 2022: Increase in contract portfolio expected Pullach, 29 April 2022 - Allane Mobility Group (former Sixt Leasing SE), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has published its Annual Report 2021. Accordingly, the business development in 2021 is in line with the adjusted expectations. The business performance was particularly affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economic situation. Within the scope of the annual report, the Managing board of Allane Mobility Group also releases its forecast for the current 2022 financial year. In addition, the company announces the publication of its new strategy programme 'FAST LANE 27' for the second quarter of 2022.



Business development

In the Online Retail business field, the contract portfolio decreased by 5.4 per cent to 36,500 contracts in the period from end of December 2020 to end of December 2021, while in the Fleet Leasing business field, it fell by 11.9 per cent to 33,300 contracts. The decline in both these business fields resulted particularly from the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Fleet Management business field, by contrast, the contract portfolio rose by 10.3 per cent to 59,000 contracts, thus reaching a new all-time high. The main reason for this was the acquisition of new customers and the expansion of existing customer relationships. Overall, the Group's contract portfolio in Germany and abroad (excluding franchise and cooperation partners) was slightly below the previous year's figure (129,900 contracts) at 128,800 contracts.



Consolidated revenue fell by 1.0 per cent in the 2021 financial year and thus slightly to EUR 740.4 million. Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include the proceeds from vehicle sales, decreased by 8.8 per cent to EUR 386.0 million. This is mainly due to the significantly reduced vehicle utilisation as a result of COVID-19-related contact restrictions and the associated decline in utilisation-related revenues as well as the declining contract portfolio. In contrast, sales revenues for lease returns and marketed customer vehicles in Fleet Management rose by 9.2 percent to EUR 354.4 million, in particular due to the high demand for used cars.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 13.0 percent to EUR 184.0 million (2020: EUR 211.4 million) in the reporting year. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) fell by 32.7 per cent to EUR 6.1 million (2020: EUR 9.1 million).



Dividend proposal

For the 2021 financial year, the Managing Board of Allane SE is considering to propose a dividend of EUR 0.06 per share to the Annual General Meeting on 29 June 2022. This dividend proposal takes into account the uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine and would result in a payout ratio of just over 21% of the consolidated net income for the 2021 financial year. The proposal for the appropriation of profits is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board and will be published with the agenda for the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The previously communicated target range of 30 to 60% remains unchanged regardless of the payout ratio for the 2021 financial year.



Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, we have maintained both contract portfolio and Group revenue at almost the same level as the previous year. In addition, we have taken a big step forward in terms of the digitalisation of our business model. In order to take advantage of future growth opportunities and meet changing customer needs, we want to develop strategically. Therefore, in the second quarter of 2022, we will start the implementation of our new strategy programme 'FAST LANE 27', which is designed to get us back on the fast track."



New strategy 'FAST LANE 27'

To generate even more added value for customers, partners, employees and shareholders in the future, Allane Mobility Group has developed a new strategy programme called 'FAST LANE 27'. The programme comprises a comprehensive package of measures to be implemented by 2027. 'FAST LANE 27' is aimed, among other things, at expanding the business model in a targeted manner, launching a larger number of offers on the market, driving forward the internationalisation of Allane Mobility Group and strengthening the aspect of sustainability by offering environmentally friendly mobility solutions, as well as further increasing the share of alternative drive systems in the fleet.



Outlook

According to its forecast published in the 2021 Annual Report, Allane Mobility Group expects to have a Group contract portfolio in a range of 130,000 to 150,000 contracts (2021: 128,845 contracts) and a consolidated operating revenue of between EUR 350 million and EUR 400 million (2021: EUR 382.6 million) in the current 2022 financial year. For EBT, the company expects a higher single-digit million euro amount (2021: EUR 6.1 million).



The reasons for this cautious forecast are, in addition to the operating business development in the current financial year so far, the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the supply restrictions for new cars due to the semiconductor shortage and the potential impact of the war in Ukraine on the automotive market. The Allane Mobility Group expects the market and business environment for new contracts and usage-based revenues to continue to be negatively impacted by the aforementioned factors. However, the company expects a recovery after summer, although the impact of the war in Ukraine on the European economies remains uncertain.



With regard to EBT for the first quarter of 2022, Allane Mobility Group expects the figure to be higher than the corresponding figure for the previous year (Q1 2021: EUR 1.0 million) due to the strong vehicle remarketing business. However, the Managing Board does not expect the remarketing business to match the results achieved in the previous months during the remainder of the year.



In addition, the consolidated net result in the 2022 financial year will continue to be burdened by transaction-related costs in connection with the acquisition of the company by Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE).



The full outlook for the 2022 financial year is included in the Allane Mobility Group Annual Report 2021. The report is available on the company's website. --- About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.



Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.



Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 742 million according to preliminary calculations.



With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.



www.allane-mobility-group.com



Contact:

Allane Mobility Group

Investor Relations

+49 89 7080 610

ir@allane.com

29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

