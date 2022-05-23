Allane : Update of the Declaration of Conformity May 2022 in accordance with section 161 of the AktG

Update of the Declaration of conformity pursuant to section 161 of the AktG

The Managing Board and Supervisory Board of Allane SE declare that:

The Management Board and Supervisory Board of the Company last issued a Declaration of Conformity pursuant to section 161 AktG on 22 February 2022. This Declaration of Conformity is updated as follows with regard to the deviation from Recommendation G.3 sentence 1 of the "Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code" on the disclosure of the peer group applied to assess the level of the management board remuneration:

The recommendations of the "Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code" in the version of 16 December 2019 (hereinafter referred to as "Code") announced in the official section of the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on 20 March 2020 have been complied with by Allane SE (the "Company") in the period since the last Declaration of Conformity of 22 February 2022, and will be continued to be complied with, to the extent not otherwise indicated below: