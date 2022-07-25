

DGAP-Media / 25.07.2022 / 10:14



sixt-neuwagen.de expands service offering to include used vehicles purchase

Pullach, 25 July 2022 – The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is now offering the trade-in of used vehicles via Sixt Neuwagen. Interested parties can either sell their old vehicle to Sixt Neuwagen or trade it in when ordering a new vehicle. The transaction is carried out via autohaus24, with the purchase price being determined within a maximum of 48 hours*.

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "Everyone can benefit from our offer to purchase used vehicles. The process is simple, so that our customers can quickly receive the purchase price for their old vehicle or optionally trade it in for a new vehicle. At the same time, we are expanding the used car fleet of autohaus24 and can also offer our customers a more comprehensive range in this respect. "

Purchase price determination in a few steps

The price determination for the purchase of the used vehicle is simply designed and takes place in four steps:

Request by mail Filling out the used car purchase form Sending documents (copies of vehicle registration and title) and pictures of the vehicle to einkauf@autohaus24.de Feedback from autohaus24

After a successful enquiry by the customer, autohaus24 calculates the possible purchase price.

Further information on the trade-in of Sixt Neuwagen and autohaus24 is available here.

*The price determined within this period is only valid if all damages have been truthfully reported by the customer. If further damage or a higher damage value is determined during the vehicle appraisal carried out by autohaus24, the purchase price can subsequently be reduced. The purchase price finally determined by autohaus24 is valid for a period of four weeks and subject to reservation.

---

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 742 million according to preliminary calculations.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

