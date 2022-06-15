

"Sparadies" on sixt-neuwagen.de: Attractive special discounts on selected vehicles

Pullach, 15 June 2022 – Sixt Neuwagen invites to "Sparadies": On sixt-neuwagen.de, Allane Mobility Group has now reduced its already attractive prices even further. This means that private customers receive up to 8.6 percent and commercial customers up to 9.3 percent discount on the regular Sixt Neuwagen prices*. The "Sparadies" discounts apply to selected order, advance and stock vehicles. The promotion is limited in time and runs only while stocks last.

Private and commercial customers receive the following models** at special rates:

Private customers Vehicle model Discounted monthly rate (incl. VAT) Renault Clio from EUR 89 VW Taigo from EUR 189 Fiat 500 from EUR 139 Fiat 500 Cabrio from EUR 159 VW T-Roc from EUR 219 VW T-Cross from EUR 199 VW Golf from EUR 229 Commercial customers Vehicle model Discounted monthly rate (excl. VAT) Renault Clio from EUR 79 VW Taigo from EUR 159 Fiat 500 from EUR 119 Fiat 500 Cabrio from EUR 139 VW T-Roc from EUR 170 VW T-Cross from EUR 159 VW Golf ab 179 Euro

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "As part of our 'Sparadies' promotion, we are offering our customers particularly attractive discounts on certain vehicle models. Thanks to our large number of stock and pre-production vehicles, these popular models are also readily available. With our comprehensive service offer, which also includes free damage management, we round off the customer experience in the best possible way."

* The calculation of the percentage saving except for the Renault Clio is based on the promotional price compared to the rates of the respective models in week 23 with a leasing term of 48 months and a mileage of 10,000 km/year. Changes to the base rates automatically lead to changed discounts.

** The Vario Leasing offer is provided by Allane SE (Dr.-Carl-von-Linde-Str. 2-4, 82049 Pullach) as lessor. All offers as Vario-Leasing rate, unless otherwise indicated, with 0% down payment, excluding transfer costs, additional one-off costs possible and incl. VAT for a term of 48 months and a mileage of 10,000 km/year. Price reductions refer to the lowest total price of the last 30 days since the start of the promotion. The images used show examples of the respective model. Optional extras available at extra cost.

Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km) according to Directive 80/1268/EEC and CO 2 emission combined (g/km). Further information on the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the guide on fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions of new passenger cars, which is available free of charge at all sales outlets and from Deutsche Automobiltreuhand GmbH at www.dat.de.

Please note that the loyalty bonuses cannot always be guaranteed in the case of special offers or immediately available new vehicles. For further details on financing, please refer to the information on the website sixt-neuwagen.de/sparadies.

About Sixt Neuwagen:

Sixt Neuwagen is a brand of the Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing Group) and offers private and commercial customers (with up to 20 vehicles) the opportunity to configure the latest models from around 35 car manufacturers, request an individual leasing offer and order online at sixt-neuwagen.de. In addition, customers can choose from a large number of immediately available stock cars. Customers are to benefit from the expertise and economies of scale of the Allane Mobility Group in vehicle purchasing in the form of attractive rates.

Customers can individually adjust the equipment, term and mileage of their desired vehicle as well as the amount of the down payment on sixt-neuwagen.de. They also have the option of choosing between classic kilometre leasing and Vario financing. Compared to classic kilometre leasing, the latter offers, for example, the option to buy the vehicle at the end of the term at a guaranteed price. In addition, customers can optionally book services that go with their vehicle, such as complete winter wheels, a maintenance & wear package, doorstep delivery or an insurance package, at favourable rates.

www.sixt-neuwagen.de

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 742 million according to preliminary calculations.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

