  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Allane SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNSX   DE000A0DPRE6

ALLANE SE

(LNSX)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-06-15 am EDT
14.15 EUR   -1.05%
'Sparadies' on sixt-neuwagen.de: Attractive special discounts on selected vehicles

06/15/2022 | 04:56am EDT
DGAP-Media / 15.06.2022 / 10:55

"Sparadies" on sixt-neuwagen.de: Attractive special discounts on selected vehicles

Pullach, 15 June 2022 – Sixt Neuwagen invites to "Sparadies": On sixt-neuwagen.de, Allane Mobility Group has now reduced its already attractive prices even further. This means that private customers receive up to 8.6 percent and commercial customers up to 9.3 percent discount on the regular Sixt Neuwagen prices*. The "Sparadies" discounts apply to selected order, advance and stock vehicles. The promotion is limited in time and runs only while stocks last.

Private and commercial customers receive the following models** at special rates:

Private customers
Vehicle model Discounted monthly rate (incl. VAT)
Renault Clio from EUR 89
VW Taigo from EUR 189
Fiat 500 from EUR 139
Fiat 500 Cabrio from EUR 159
VW T-Roc from EUR 219
VW T-Cross from EUR 199
VW Golf from EUR 229
Commercial customers
Vehicle model Discounted monthly rate (excl. VAT)
Renault Clio from EUR 79
VW Taigo from EUR 159
Fiat 500 from EUR 119
Fiat 500 Cabrio from EUR 139
VW T-Roc from EUR 170
VW T-Cross from EUR 159
VW Golf ab 179 Euro
 

Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "As part of our 'Sparadies' promotion, we are offering our customers particularly attractive discounts on certain vehicle models. Thanks to our large number of stock and pre-production vehicles, these popular models are also readily available. With our comprehensive service offer, which also includes free damage management, we round off the customer experience in the best possible way."

Download: Campaign image „Sixt Neuwagen ‚Sparadies’“ (Credit: Allane SE)

* The calculation of the percentage saving except for the Renault Clio is based on the promotional price compared to the rates of the respective models in week 23 with a leasing term of 48 months and a mileage of 10,000 km/year. Changes to the base rates automatically lead to changed discounts.

** The Vario Leasing offer is provided by Allane SE (Dr.-Carl-von-Linde-Str. 2-4, 82049 Pullach) as lessor. All offers as Vario-Leasing rate, unless otherwise indicated, with 0% down payment, excluding transfer costs, additional one-off costs possible and incl. VAT for a term of 48 months and a mileage of 10,000 km/year. Price reductions refer to the lowest total price of the last 30 days since the start of the promotion. The images used show examples of the respective model. Optional extras available at extra cost.

Fuel consumption combined (l/100 km) according to Directive 80/1268/EEC and CO2 emission combined (g/km). Further information on the official fuel consumption and the official specific CO2 emissions of new passenger cars can be found in the guide on fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of new passenger cars, which is available free of charge at all sales outlets and from Deutsche Automobiltreuhand GmbH at www.dat.de.

Please note that the loyalty bonuses cannot always be guaranteed in the case of special offers or immediately available new vehicles. For further details on financing, please refer to the information on the website sixt-neuwagen.de/sparadies.

---

About Sixt Neuwagen:

Sixt Neuwagen is a brand of the Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing Group) and offers private and commercial customers (with up to 20 vehicles) the opportunity to configure the latest models from around 35 car manufacturers, request an individual leasing offer and order online at sixt-neuwagen.de. In addition, customers can choose from a large number of immediately available stock cars. Customers are to benefit from the expertise and economies of scale of the Allane Mobility Group in vehicle purchasing in the form of attractive rates.

Customers can individually adjust the equipment, term and mileage of their desired vehicle as well as the amount of the down payment on sixt-neuwagen.de. They also have the option of choosing between classic kilometre leasing and Vario financing. Compared to classic kilometre leasing, the latter offers, for example, the option to buy the vehicle at the end of the term at a guaranteed price. In addition, customers can optionally book services that go with their vehicle, such as complete winter wheels, a maintenance & wear package, doorstep delivery or an insurance package, at favourable rates.

www.sixt-neuwagen.de

 

About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 742 million according to preliminary calculations.

With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.

www.allane-mobility-group.com

Press Contact:

Kirchhoff Consult
allane@kirchhoff.de



End of Media Release

Issuer: Allane SE
Key word(s): Automobile

15.06.2022 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Allane SE
Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 7080 - 610
E-mail: ir@allane.com
Internet: http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
WKN: A0DPRE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1375941

 
End of News DGAP Media

1375941  15.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1375941&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 755 M 786 M 786 M
Net income 2022 6,95 M 7,24 M 7,24 M
Net Debt 2022 906 M 944 M 944 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,1x
Yield 2022 1,57%
Capitalization 295 M 307 M 307 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 715
Free-Float 7,93%
Chart ALLANE SE
Duration : Period :
Allane SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALLANE SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,30 €
Average target price 13,75 €
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Donglim Shin Chief Executive Officer
Álvaro Hernández CFO & Member-Management Board
Jochen Klöpper Chairman-Supervisory Board
Julian zu Putlitz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Chi Whan Yoon Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLANE SE-8.68%307
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-27.79%11 106
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-26.48%6 839
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-77.79%2 849
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.1.77%2 224
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-6.37%1 274