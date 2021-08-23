Log in
    ALLR   DK0060732477

ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS A/S

(ALLR)
Allarity Therapeutics A/S : Q2 2021 Report

08/23/2021 | 01:04am EDT
Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Venlighedsvej 1, DK-2970 Hoersholm

CVR no. DK 28 10 63 51

Interim report for the period January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Contents

Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

3

Management's review

4

- 22

Consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income

23

- 24

Consolidated balance sheet

25

- 26

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

27

Consolidated cash flow statement

28

Parent company income statement

29

Parent company balance sheet

30

- 31

Parent company statement of changes in equity

32

Consolidated notes

33

- 41

2

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board provide their assurance that the interim report provides a fair and true overview of the Parent Company's and the Group's operations, financial position and results, and describes material risks and uncertainties faced by the parent Company and the Group.

Hoersholm, Denmark, August 23, 2021

Executive Board

Steve Carchedi

Jens Erik Knudsen

Board of Directors

Duncan Moore

Gail Maderis

Steve Carchedi

Chairman

Søren Gade Jensen

3

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Management's review

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND RATIOS

Q2

Q2

H1

H1

Year

Amounts in DKK '000

2021

2020

2021

2020

2020

Key figures

Profit/loss

Revenue

0

0

0

0

0

Profit/loss before

depreciation and

-30,702

-5,231

-46,498

-22,528

-58,958

amortisation (EBITDA)

Operating profit/loss before

-89,779

-5,500

-105,816

-23,060

-60,017

net financials

Net financials

-4,394

2,619

-8,467

2,837

932

Net profit/loss

-92,089

-3,503

-109,711

-18,918

-47,706

Balance sheet

Balance sheet total

157,035

172,909

157,035

172,909

176,922

Purchase of PPE

0

0

0

0

19

Equity

112,934

143,921

112,934

143,921

140,583

Cash flows

Cash flows from:

Operating activities

-25,649

-7,943

-41,068

-21,170

-51,122

Investing activities

0

0

0

0

-19

Financing activities

66,232

10,422

80,663

13,557

42,468

Ratios

Solvency ratio

72%

83%

72%

83%

79%

Earnings per share, DKK

-0.37

-0.03

-0.46

-0.14

-0.29

Diluted earnings per share, DKK

-0.37

-0.03

-0.46

-0.14

-0.29

4

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Management's review

HIGHLIGHTS DURING Q2 2021

April

  • On April 2, the Company submitted a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application to the U.S. FDA for the DRP® companion diagnostic for dovitinib.
  • On April 15, the Company published the minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2021.
  • On April 29, the Company announced that a Dovitinib-DRP®e-Poster would be presented at the EACR 2021 Virtual Congress to be held from 9-12 June 2021.

May

  • On May 19, the Company announced that it would conduct a Rights Issue of new shares, and it had published a prospectus regarding the Rights Issue.
  • On May 21, the Company announced that it had secured an investment from 3i Fund for recapitalization, transition to listing on U.S. Nasdaq, and advancing the company's pipeline of priority oncology therapeutics.
  • On May 28, the Company published the Interim Report for the period January - March 2021

June

  • On June 9, the Company published an E-Poster detailing the molecular pathways covered by the Dovitinib-DRP® companion diagnostic
  • On June 10, the Company announced that the rights issue had been oversubscribed
  • On June 14, it was announced that Allarity Therapeutics and Oncoheroes Biosciences had to partnered on pediatric cancer development of dovitinib and stenoparib
  • On June 24, the last day of trading with Allarity Therapeutics A/S BTU was announced

HIGHLIGHTS AFTER THE PERIOD

July

  • On July 5, the Company received an acceptance and review notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market Approval application for Dovitinib-DRP®
  • On July 26, it was announced that the Company and Lantern Pharma entered into an agreement for Future Clinical Development of Irofulven

August

  • On August 5, the Company announced that its oral PARP inhibitor, stenoparib, had demonstrated pre-clinical antiviral activity against new variants of Coronavirus
  • On August 16, a notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 31, 2021, was announced

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Allarity Therapeutics A/S published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 05:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
