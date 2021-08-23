Allarity Therapeutics A/S : Q2 2021 Report ›

Allarity Therapeutics A/S

Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board provide their assurance that the interim report provides a fair and true overview of the Parent Company's and the Group's operations, financial position and results, and describes material risks and uncertainties faced by the parent Company and the Group.

Hoersholm, Denmark, August 23, 2021

Executive Board

Steve Carchedi Jens Erik Knudsen

Board of Directors

Duncan Moore Gail Maderis Steve Carchedi

Chairman

Søren Gade Jensen