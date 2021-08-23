Allarity Therapeutics A/S : Q2 2021 Report ›

Interim report for the period January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021
Statement by the Board of Directors and the Executive Board
The Board of Directors and the Executive Board provide their assurance that the interim report provides a fair and true overview of the Parent Company's and the Group's operations, financial position and results, and describes material risks and uncertainties faced by the parent Company and the Group.
Hoersholm, Denmark, August 23, 2021
Executive Board
Steve Carchedi
Jens Erik Knudsen
Board of Directors
Duncan Moore
Gail Maderis
Steve Carchedi
Chairman
Søren Gade Jensen
Management's review
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND RATIOS
Q2
Q2
H1
H1
Year
Amounts in DKK '000
2021
2020
2021
2020
2020
Key figures
Profit/loss
Revenue
0
0
0
0
0
Profit/loss before
depreciation and
-30,702
-5,231
-46,498
-22,528
-58,958
amortisation (EBITDA)
Operating profit/loss before
-89,779
-5,500
-105,816
-23,060
-60,017
net financials
Net financials
-4,394
2,619
-8,467
2,837
932
Net profit/loss
-92,089
-3,503
-109,711
-18,918
-47,706
Balance sheet
Balance sheet total
157,035
172,909
157,035
172,909
176,922
Purchase of PPE
0
0
0
0
19
Equity
112,934
143,921
112,934
143,921
140,583
Cash flows
Cash flows from:
Operating activities
-25,649
-7,943
-41,068
-21,170
-51,122
Investing activities
0
0
0
0
-19
Financing activities
66,232
10,422
80,663
13,557
42,468
Ratios
Solvency ratio
72%
83%
72%
83%
79%
Earnings per share, DKK
-0.37
-0.03
-0.46
-0.14
-0.29
Diluted earnings per share, DKK
-0.37
-0.03
-0.46
-0.14
-0.29
Management's review
HIGHLIGHTS DURING Q2 2021
April
On April 2, the Company submitted a Pre-Market Approval (PMA) application to the U.S. FDA for the DRP® companion diagnostic for dovitinib.
On April 15, the Company published the minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2021.
On April 29, the Company announced that a Dovitinib-DRP®e-Poster would be presented at the EACR 2021 Virtual Congress to be held from 9-12 June 2021.
May
On May 19, the Company announced that it would conduct a Rights Issue of new shares, and it had published a prospectus regarding the Rights Issue.
On May 21, the Company announced that it had secured an investment from 3i Fund for recapitalization, transition to listing on U.S. Nasdaq, and advancing the company's pipeline of priority oncology therapeutics.
On May 28, the Company published the Interim Report for the period January - March 2021
June
On June 9, the Company published an E-Poster detailing the molecular pathways covered by the Dovitinib-DRP® companion diagnostic
On June 10, the Company announced that the rights issue had been oversubscribed
On June 14, it was announced that Allarity Therapeutics and Oncoheroes Biosciences had to partnered on pediatric cancer development of dovitinib and stenoparib
On June 24, the last day of trading with Allarity Therapeutics A/S BTU was announced
HIGHLIGHTS AFTER THE PERIOD
July
On July 5, the Company received an acceptance and review notification from U.S. FDA for Pre-Market Approval application for Dovitinib-DRP®
On July 26, it was announced that the Company and Lantern Pharma entered into an agreement for Future Clinical Development of Irofulven
August
On August 5, the Company announced that its oral PARP inhibitor, stenoparib, had demonstrated pre-clinical antiviral activity against new variants of Coronavirus
On August 16, a notice to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 31, 2021, was announced
