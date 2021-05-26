Log in
    ALLR   DK0060732477

ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS A/S

(ALLR)
Allarity Therapeutics A/S : Invites Investors for Q1 2021 Report Conference Call

05/26/2021
Investor news

Hørsholm, Denmark (26 May 2021) - Allarity Therapeutics A/S ('Allarity' or the 'Company') today announced that its executive management will host a live webcast on 28 May 2021, at 5:00 p.m. CEST to discuss the company's first quarter 2021 results and provide a business and financial update. The webcast will follow the publication of Allarity Therapeutics' Q1 2021 report, also scheduled for release on 28 May 2021.

Interested parties may register for the event via this website www.ir.live/allarity. Please connect to the web-conference application prior to the start of the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to access the webcast.

Agenda:

  • General business update by CEO Steve Carchedi
  • Financial update by CFO Jens Knudsen
  • Rights Issue
  • Q&A

Pre-submitted questions will be prioritized for the Q&A. To pre-submit a question, please email it to webcast@allarity.com, no later than 2:30 p.m. CEST on 28 May.

Online webcast/conference call:

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register in order to be able to watch the presentation slides using this link:

Attendees who would wish to call in may use the following:

Attendee Dial-in Number: 1 (312) 248-9348
Dial-in ID Number: 072078#
Dial-in Passcode: 9431#

About the Drug Response Predictor - DRP® Companion Diagnostic
Allarity uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient's biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs.

About AllarityTherapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP® platform. The company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: Stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan-TKI advancing towards a U.S. NDA filing for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer.

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllarityTx/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allaritytx/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allaritytx

Media Contact

Thomas Pedersen
Carrotize PR & Communications
+45 6062 9390
tsp@carrotize.com

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

The information was submitted for publication 26 May 2021.

Attachment

Disclaimer

Allarity Therapeutics A/S published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 06:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
