Allarity Therapeutics : Explanatory Note - Form 8-K/A

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 8, 2022

ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Explanatory Note

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A (this "Amendment No. 1") amends the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 12, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K"), in which the Company disclosed that it had received a written notification from its former independent registered public accounting firm, Marcum LLP ("Former Accountant") that its client-auditor relationship with the Company had ceased to be effective as of August 5, 2022. This Amendment No. 1 is being filed to (i) update certain information under Item 4.01, and (ii) file as an exhibit under Item 9.01(d) of this Amendment No. 1 the letter regarding the change in certifying accountant received from the Former Accountant. This Amendment No. 1 should be read in conjunction with the Original Form 8-K and does not modify or update any disclosure made in the Original Form 8-K unless otherwise amended in this Amendment No. 1.

Item 4.01 Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

On August 12, 2022, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC disclosing that it had received written notification from its Former Accountant that its client-auditor relationship with the Company had ceased to be effective as of August 5, 2022, and provided a copy of its Original Form 8-K to the Former Accountant.

On August 23, 2022, the Former Accountant furnished the Company with a letter (the "Accountant Letter") addressed to the SEC stating whether the Former Accountant agrees with the statements in the Original Form 8-K. A copy of the Accountant Letter is being filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Form 8-K.

With regards to paragraph five of the Accountant Letter as it relates to material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting, the Company believes that it has provided the information required under Item 304(a)(1)(v)(A).

With regards to paragraphs six and seven of the Accountant Letter, the Company respectfully disagrees that there were events that occurred that rose to a level that would have impaired independence, or that there was information, if further investigated, would require disclosure under Item 304(a)(1)(v)(C). Prior to its resignation, the Former Accountant did not inform the Audit Committee of the information stated in paragraphs six and seven and if they had done so, the Company believes that it would have addressed any issues the Former Accountant would have raised with the Audit Committee to the satisfaction of the Former Accountant.

