Certain Common Stock of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These Common Stock will be under lockup for 93 days starting from 21-APR-2023 to 23-JUL-2023.



Details:

The company's directors, officers and shareholders who beneficially own 5.0% or more of theira outstanding common stock have agreed with the placement agent, for a period of three months after the closing of this offering, not to offer for sale, issue, sell, contract to sell, pledge grant any option to purchase, make any short sale or otherwise dispose of, directly or indirectly any shares of their common stock or any securities convertible into or exchangeable for their common stock either owned as of the date of the placement agent agreement or thereafter acquired without the prior written consent of the placement agent.