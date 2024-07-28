Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALLR). Investors who purchased Allarity securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ALLR.

Investigation Details

On July 22, 2024, Allarity filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC and disclosed that, “Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (the ‘Company’) received a ‘Wells Notice’ from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’) relating to the Company’s previously disclosed SEC investigation.” Allarity also revealed that “[t]he Wells Notice relates to the Company’s disclosures regarding meetings with the United States Food and Drug Administration (the ‘FDA’) regarding the Company’s NDA [New Drug Application] for Dovitinib or Dovitinib-DRP,” and that “Allarity also understands that three of its former officers received Wells Notices from the SEC relating to the same conduct.” Further, “[t]he Wells Notice informed the Company that the SEC Staff has made a preliminary determination to recommend that the SEC file an enforcement action against the Company that would allege certain violations of the federal securities laws.” Following this news, Allarity stock price dropped.

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Allarity securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ALLR. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240728115728/en/