The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALLR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On July 22, 2024, Allarity disclosed that it had received a Wells Notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to the Company’s statements regarding meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration about the Company’s NDA for its drug, Dovitnib, which was submitted in 2021. Three of Allarity’s former officers also received Wells Notices, wherein the SEC Staff stated it “has made a preliminary determination to recommend that the SEC file an enforcement action against the Company that would allege certain violations of the federal securities laws.”

