Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills : Transmission of Auditors' Reviewd Financial Statements for the Six month period ended December 31, 2022

DIRECTORS' REVIEW

Dear Shareholders,

On behalf of the Board of Directors of your Company, it is our privilege to present before you the Auditors' Reviewed Financial Statements of your Company for the Six Month period ended December 31, 2022.

During the six month period under report, the situation of the textile industry at large was slow due to recession in the world and floods in the country and economic and political instability in the country played its part as a result the overall demand of yarn and fabric reduced drastically in international and national market . The Company's sales were also affected badly due to shortage and inconsistent supply of raw materials . It is very important to mention that the sharp increase in mark up rates and devaluation in Pak Rupee had adversely affected the cost of production which added to the problems of the industry.

During the six month period under report, the total sales for the period were Rs. 1,764,285,781/ - as compared to Rs. 2,357,428,843 / - for the same period last year . The gross profit for the period was Rs. 73,379,840/ - as compared to Rs. 246,517,890/ - last year . The net loss after providing for tax amounted to (Rs. 104,427,545/ - ) for the Six Month period ended December 31, 2022.

There is a grave apprehension that after removal of subsidy in the electricity tariff, increase in minimum wages and further expected increase in discount rates will lead the industry to curtail its operations. The government must look into the situation and interv ene by adopting consistent and long term policies for the industry to increase exports and create more jobs. The government needs to cut down unnecessary and lavish spending and have a stable policy with regards to Dollar Rate, however, till such steps are not taken, the future of textile industry will be uncertain .

On behalf of the Board

Sd/ - Sd/ - Mohammad Alamgir Jamil Khan Mian Idrees Ahmed Sheikh Chief Executive Officer Director Place: Multan Dated: 25. 02. 2023

