Allawasaya Textile & Finishing Mills : Transmission of Auditors' Reviewd Financial Statements for the Six month period ended December 31, 2022
03/01/2023 | 05:05am EST
Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
1.
Mrs. Nusrat Jamil
- Chairperson
2. Mian Muhammad Jamil
3.
Mr. Mohammad Alamgir Jamil Khan - Chief Executive Officer
Mian Tauqir Ahmed Sheikh
Mian Idrees Ahmed Sheikh
Mrs. Bushra Tauqir
Mrs. Misbah Idrees Sheikh
Mr. Muhammad Umar Farooq
Mr. Javed Musarrat
Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi
Mr. Imran Hussain
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Mr. Javed Musarrat
- Chairman
Mr. Abdul Rehman Qureshi
- Member
Mrs. Nusrat Jamil
- Member
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Mr. Sohail Nadeem
COMPANY SECRETARY
Mr. Muhammad Ismail
HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT
Ch. Javed Akhtar
AUDITORS
Yousuf Adil Chartered Accountants, Multan.
BANKERS
M/s Habib Bank Limited
M/s Bank AL Habib Limited
M/s Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited
M/s United Bank Limited
M/s Askari Bank Limited
M/s Samba Bank Limited
M/s BankIslami Pakistan Limited
REGISTERED OFFICE
Allawasaya Square,
Mumtazabad Industrial Area,
Vehari Road, Multan, Pakistan.
Ph: (061)4233624-26
E-Mail:atm@allawasaya.com
SHARES REGISTRAR
M/s Hameed Majeed Associates (Pvt.) Limited, H.M. House, 7- Bank Square, Lahore.
Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited
DIRECTORS' REVIEW
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of Directors of your Company, it is our privilege to present before you the Auditors' Reviewed Financial Statements of your Company for the Six Month period ended December 31, 2022.
During the six month period under report, the situation of the textile industry at large was slow due to recession in the world and floods in the country and economic and political instability in the country played its part as a result the overall demand of yarn and fabric reduced drastically in international and national market . The Company's sales were also affected badly due to shortage and inconsistent supply of raw materials . It is very important to mention that the sharp increase in mark up rates and devaluation in Pak Rupee had adversely affected the cost of production which added to the problems of the industry.
During the six month period under report, the total sales for the period were Rs. 1,764,285,781/ - as compared to Rs. 2,357,428,843 / - for the same period last year . The gross profit for the period was Rs. 73,379,840/ - as compared to Rs. 246,517,890/ - last year . The net loss after providing for tax amounted to (Rs. 104,427,545/ - ) for the Six Month period ended December 31, 2022.
There is a grave apprehension that after removal of subsidy in the electricity tariff, increase in minimum wages and further expected increase in discount rates will lead the industry to curtail its operations. The government must look into the situation and interv ene by adopting consistent and long term policies for the industry to increase exports and create more jobs. The government needs to cut down unnecessary and lavish spending and have a stable policy with regards to Dollar Rate, however, till such steps are not taken, the future of textile industry will be uncertain .
On behalf of the Board
Sd/ -
Sd/ -
Mohammad Alamgir Jamil Khan
Mian Idrees Ahmed Sheikh
Chief Executive Officer
Director
Place: Multan
Dated: 25. 02. 2023
Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited
Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REVIEW REPORT
To the members of Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited
Report on the Review of Interim Financial Statements
INTRODUCTION
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed interim statement of financial position of Allawasaya Textile and Finishing Mills Limited (the Company) as at December 31, 2022 and the related condensed interim statement of profit or loss, condensed interim statement of comprehensive income, condensed interim statement of changes in equity, condensed interim statement of cash flows, and notes to the financial statements for the six month period then ended (here-in-after referred to as the "interim financial statements"). Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed interim financial statements in accordance with accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these interim financial statements based on our review.
The figures of the condensed interim statement of profit or loss and condensed interim statement of comprehensive income and the related notes for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 have not been reviewed, as we are required to review only the cumulative figures for the six month period ended December 31, 2022.
SCOPE OF REVIEW
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of interim financial statements consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
CONCLUSION
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting.
The engagement partner on the review resulting in this independent auditor's review report is Muhammad Sufyan.
YOUSUF ADIL
Chartered Accountants
Multan
Dated: 25.02.2023
UDIN Number: RR2022101809GHNDY4ql
