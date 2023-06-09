Advanced search
    BIRD   US01675A1097

ALLBIRDS, INC.

(BIRD)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.280 USD   -6.57%
ALLBIRDS DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Allbirds, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

06/09/2023 | 09:01pm EDT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Allbirds, Inc. (“Allbirds” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIRD) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired either Allbirds Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company’s November 2021 initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”); and/or Allbirds securities between November 4, 2021 and March 9, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 12, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

In November 2021, Allbirds conducted its IPO, selling approximately 16,850,799 shares of Class A common stock at $15.00 per share.

On March 9, 2023, after the market closed, the Company issued a press release announcing a fourth quarter 2022 net loss of $24.9 million and a full year 2022 net loss of $101.4 million. The Company also announced a full year 2022 adjusted EBITDA loss of $60.4 million, which was higher than the guidance target that estimated an adjusted EBITDA loss of $42.5 million to $37.5 million. Allbirds also disclosed in the press release that, in response to these negative results, it created a “strategic transformation plan to reignite growth, improve costs and capital efficiency, and drive profitability.” The plan purportedly focused on four areas: reigniting product and brand, optimizing U.S. stores and slowing the pace of openings, evaluating transition of international go-to-market strategy, and improving cost savings and capital efficiency.

Also on March 9, 2023, after the market closed, Allbirds announced that its Chief Financial Officer was stepping down.

The same day, March 9, 2023, the Company held a conference call with analysts to discuss its fourth quarter 2022 results. On the call, Defendant Joseph Zwillinger, the Company’s Co-CEO, explained that Allbirds’ poor results were driven in part by the fact that Allbirds “overemphasized products that extended beyond our core DNA.” As a result, he explained, “some products and colors have had narrower appeal than expected” and “[b]ecause we were spending significant time and resources on these new products that did not resonate well, we underinvested in our core consumers’ favorite products.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.11, or 47%, to close at $1.25 per share on March 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s stock price had closed as low as $1.06 per share, a 92.9% decline from the Company’s $15.00 per share IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that in the Registration Statement and throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Allbirds was overemphasizing products that extended beyond the Company’s core offerings; (2) that the Company’s non-core products had a narrower appeal and were not resonating with customers as well as the Company’s core products; (3) that Allbirds was underinvesting in its core consumers’ favorite products to push the Company’s newer products with narrower appeal; (4) that underinvesting in Allbirds’ core products was negatively impacting the Company’s sales; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Allbirds shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 265 M - -
Net income 2023 -122 M - -
Net cash 2023 112 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,58x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 193 M 193 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 740
Free-Float 61,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1,28 $
Average target price 2,06 $
Spread / Average Target 61,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Zev Zwillinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Annie Mitchell Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Benny Joseph Chief Technology & Culture Officer
Joe Vernachio Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Levitan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALLBIRDS, INC.-47.11%206
DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION22.34%12 844
SKECHERS U.S.A., INC.28.25%8 295
PUMA SE-13.14%7 710
CROCS, INC.7.16%7 230
HUALI INDUSTRIAL GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-18.40%6 737
